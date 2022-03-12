Video of police lieutenant in Little Rock leads to inquiry

LITTLE ROCK -- An internal investigation is underway into the actions of a Little Rock police lieutenant after a video posted on social media showed him apparently trying to pull a person off of an all-terrain vehicle last week, an agency spokesman said.

The 17-second Snapchat clip, which has accrued more than 230,000 views on Facebook since it was posted on March 4, shows a man in a red shirt wearing a lanyard badge and a pistol holstered on his hip running up to a man on a four-wheeler from behind and trying to pull him off of the vehicle.

Seconds before, the man had performed a wheelie on the ATV, kicking the front wheels high up into the air.

In the video, the officer rips the back of the man's shirt off as he drives away on the four-wheeler. The officer then throws the torn piece of fabric on the ground in apparent frustration.

The officer in the video is Lt. Zachary Farley, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Farley had been following the person on the ATV for some time before the incident, because riding those types of vehicle on a public road is illegal, Edwards said.

Edwards was not aware of the identity of the man on the four-wheeler.

The incident happened on Colonel Glenn Road near University Avenue, based on information from Edwards and the businesses and road signs visible in the background of the video. A caption accompanying the video says it happened "on Asher."

Colonel Glenn Road turns into Asher Avenue at University Avenue.

Farley himself reported the incident later, leading to the investigation, Edwards said. Because there was no use of deadly force, Farley returned to duty immediately while the investigation is ongoing, in line with department procedure.

Farley did not appear to be wearing a body camera in the video.