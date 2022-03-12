VIDEO: Van Horn, players recap Game 3 win against UIC

Caption: Arkansas left fielder Chris Lanzilli (right) celebrates, March 12, 2022, with third baseman Cayden Wallace (7), catcher Michael Turner (12) and right fielder Brady Slavens after hitting a three-run home run scoring Wallace and Turner during the third inning of the Razorbacks win over Illinois-Chicago at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220313Daily/ for today's photo gallery....(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





