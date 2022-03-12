Will grant visas, Mexico tells group of protesting migrants

TAPACHULA, Mexico -- For weeks, a city near Mexico's southern border has been roiled by near-daily protests by migrants frustrated over the lengthy wait for documents from Mexican authorities that would allow them to continue traveling north.

On Friday, one of those protests appeared to pay off.

About 150 migrants shouting outside a military base where President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave his daily news conference were told that they would receive humanitarian visas before the day's end.

That came a day after immigration authorities said they had given similar documents to some 800 migrants in the city ahead of the president's visit.

Migrants from Central America as well as Venezuela, Cuba and other nations carried large wooden crosses as they walked to the base where Lopez Obrador was speaking. A woman who simulated a crucifixion fainted.

"We don't want to stay here in Mexico," said Roberto Baez Castillo of Cuba. "The final destination is to continue to the United States. So they have no right to hold us here, to practically have us kidnapped because they can't give us a pass or humanitarian visa."

"Since no one has helped us, we want the president to give us a solution, pull us out of this pit," Baez said.

Hector Martinez Castuera, a director general for an agency within the National Immigration Institute, came out of the base to calm the protesters. He said officials would make a list of everyone with name, age, nationality and he promised to keep families together.

"Today we'll be giving you the cards," he said.

The migrants expressed concern, with some saying that they had received such papers before, but when they traveled north, officials in other parts of the country detained them and sent them south again.

Lopez Obrador didn't directly address the migrants protesting outside Friday, but he repeated his desire to expand Mexican social initiatives to Central America to reduce the economic pressure to migrate.