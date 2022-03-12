Winter storm dumps 4 inches of snow on Northwest Arkansas; 1-2 inches forecast for Little Rock late Friday





FAYETTEVILLE -- Snow-covered streets and highways caused numerous accidents Friday morning across Northwest Arkansas before winter weather moved toward Central Arkansas in the afternoon.

Chuck Hodges, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said it had received two reports of 4 inches of snow accumulation in Benton County (Decatur and Healing Springs) and several reports of snow totaling 2 to 3 inches in the Fayetteville area.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock was predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation overnight Friday for Little Rock.

But temperatures should reach the 40s today in Central and Northwest Arkansas, which will promote melting of any accumulated snow. And highs on Sunday are forecast to be in the low 60s.

"It can snow in March, but it doesn't hang around for long," said Hodges.

Arkansas was on the western edge of a late-winter storm that's expected to affect the eastern third of the nation through Saturday, the National Weather Service said late Friday. The storm's impact stretches from freeze warnings on the Gulf of Mexico to winter storm warnings on the Canadian border.

"Snow will begin to overspread locations from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys tonight, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected as far south as northern Mississippi into northern Alabama," according to the weather service. "Temperatures will fall 20 to 30 degrees below average across the central and eastern U.S. behind an Arctic cold front, including sub-freezing temperatures to the Gulf Coast Sunday morning."

The system is referred to by some as an ominous-sounding "bomb cyclone," according to The Associated Press.

A bomb cyclone has nothing to do with explosions, except in how explosive a storm develops. It is when a storm intensifies rapidly by losing pressure quickly, dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

In this case, computer models forecast this storm to drop from around 1006 millibars in Alabama to around 976 in Boston and in the 960s by the time it hits Canada, Judah Cohen told the AP. He's a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, a commercial firm outside Boston.

There are usually several bomb cyclones a winter near the East, but many are over the ocean and no one is affected, Cohen said. This is at least the third for the East Coast this winter, he said.

"This one is happening a little closer to land so it gets a little more attention, because if it's just a fish storm, who cares?" Cohen said. "It's not like it's that unusual."

It's late in the season for bomb cyclones, so this is likely the last one at least for the Southeast, maybe even the rest of the coast too, Cohen said.

On Friday, Fayetteville police said city streets were slick and the department worked a dozen accidents by 10:30 a.m.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Washington County sheriff's office said deputies assisted the Arkansas State Police with numerous accidents on Interstate 49 and other state highways.

"We've been busy from the Bobby Hopper Tunnel to the Benton County line," Cantrell said. "The snow seemed to have been worse in the northern part of the county."

Aric Mitchell, public information officer for Fort Smith police, said by Friday morning, several vehicles stalled on Midland Bridge across the Arkansas River. He said bridges and other elevated surfaces would likely be slick until the Street Department can address them.

Chris Keith, Crawford County's road superintendent, said the snow was melting off the roads for the most part as of about 11 a.m. Friday, sticking mostly in shaded areas. He expected the snow would stick to some degree as the day went on even with temperatures just above freezing, urging residents to be careful if they have to drive. The Road Department on Thursday treated certain areas where snow is known to stick.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said things were looking pretty good by Friday afternoon.

"This morning in the Fayetteville/Northwest portions it got a little tricky with a quick burst of heavy snow," said Parker. "We plowed and recovered."

Across Arkansas, schools, offices and businesses closed early Friday because of the snow.





A pedestrian walks along Capitol Avenue Friday afternoon as snow falls in downtown Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)





