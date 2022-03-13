1-car wreck kills Indiana woman

An Indiana woman died and two men were injured in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday on U.S. 67 in rural Clay County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Jessica Cruz, 37, of Portland, Ind., was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger that was northbound on U.S. 67 about 3 a.m. near Corning.

The car, driven by Jose Morales, 23, also of Portland, veered to the left, crossing both northbound and southbound lanes before leaving the road and entering a water-filled ditch, eventually striking a metal culvert near Clay County Road 1412, the report said.

Cruz died in the crash, and Morales was injured, as was another passenger, Jose Nequis, 32, whose city of residence was not known, according to the report.

The injured people were taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis and St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro for treatment.

The weather was clear and the road was wet at the time of the wreck, the report stated.