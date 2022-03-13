3 families get homebuying help

Three families are now the newest owners of homes in Pine Bluff thanks to the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) program, which offers 100% financing over a 30-year term through Simmons Bank.

Lekymmie Taylor, Tamara Parker and Lashanna Thomas all closed last week on their new homes in Pine Bluff.

ALICE was launched at the end of January, and by the end of the week, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley said, a multitude of people were inquiring about the program made possible with partnerships between the city of Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank, Go Forward Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Liberty Utilities and Relyance Bank.

"We had over 100 calls in the first week," said Watley.

According to Watley, city officials wanted to assist ALICE families while spurring social and economic growth in Pine Bluff. Using a study by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation on ALICE families, Watley said such families are often subjected to rental payments that are well above what a mortgage payment would be.

In many cases, what stands in the way of an ALICE family buying a house is that they don't have a qualifying credit score, down payment and closing costs. Watley said 10 months of meeting and planning with community partners resulted in a product to address those challenges, reverse the population decline and improve neighborhoods.

Thomas, 28, originally from Fordyce, had been renting a two-bedroom duplex for more than two years in Pine Bluff before deciding in mid-February that she wanted to be a homeowner.

"I heard about the ALICE program and I applied not expecting that I would qualify," said Thomas, who has two children.

Thomas said she had less than perfect credit that she began working to repair last year and felt her credit still needed some work.

"I was surprised when I received the call saying that I was approved," said Thomas. "Everyone was so helpful and the loan officer and Realtor helped me every step of the way."

Thomas said even though this was her first time going through the home-buying procedure, the process was quick and seamless.

Premier Real Estate Realtor, LaRhonda Glover, helped all three women establish homeownership and said she believes the ALICE program is exactly what the city of Pine Bluff needed.

"This opportunity has been presented and so many people are taking advantage of it," said Glover. "All they needed was a chance."

Simmons Bank committed $2 million and developed a 97% financing option over 30 years to help revitalize one of Pine Bluff's most investment-deprived areas. Coined the 97% Affordable Advantage and the 100% Advantage Home Mortgage, Simmons Bank lowered the qualifying credit rating to 580 and 620, respectively, to increase homeownership in geographic locations within the city.

"So many people are not versed or taught credit and so by the time they are serious about it, to make serious purchases it's already in disrepair and they are not able to do any of the things that they really want to do," said Glover. "For Simmons and Go Forward to take a chance on the people and allow them to fulfill their dreams-- it's incredible."

Watley said the people in Simmons Mortgage Pine Bluff and Owen Mouser of GFPB are doing an "excellent job of building and flying this plane at the same time."

"There are other qualifiers in the pipeline and we anticipate more closings in the very near future which will activate the Pine Bluff Homeowner's Association," said Watley, who added that businesses can use this tool as a recruitment piece.

Watley said the program is a blessing to the families who have chosen to live in Pine Bluff and Glover agrees.

"I've helped a lot of people with it so far. We need homeowners to help rebuild our city. That's where it's going to start and restore the pride in our community," she said. "There's no pride when you're renting a lot of times because it's not your property, but when you own your own property, it gives you a sense of pride and you take care of it."

Thomas said she looked at about three homes before deciding on her new home located in the Watson Chapel area on Sulphur Springs Road.

"Now my 11-year-old daughter who shares a room with her little brother will be able to have her own room," she said.

After a few DIY projects, Thomas has plans to move into her new home by next weekend.

"This a great program that gives Pine Bluffians what they need and that's just an opportunity, a chance," said Glover. "It's been going great, helping a lot of young people who have decided to stay in Pine Bluff. It is giving them an opportunity to buy a home. I love it. I love what it's doing in the community."