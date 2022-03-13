3 state colleges’ budgets to get lift

Arkansas Tech University's general revenue budget will increase by $3.6 million, or 10.4%, to $38.2 million in the coming fiscal year -- the largest percentage increase of any of the state's tw0-year and four-year colleges.

That's largely because the Legislature in the fiscal session enacted Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to implement the rest of the increased base general revenue allocations for Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia to correct what the governor described on Jan. 11 as their historic underfunding.

The plan is included in the state's Revenue Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1. The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of state general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, human services, colleges and universities, and prisons. The state's two largest sources of general revenue are individual income taxes and sales and use taxes.

In fiscal 2023, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's general revenue budget will increase by $1 million, or 4.9%, to $21.9 million, and Southern Arkansas University's general revenue budget will increase by $136,988, or 0.7%, to $17.2 million.

SAU's increase is smaller than it would have been otherwise due to losses from state productivity funding and in one-time incentive funds, according to Bureau of Legislative Research records.

Arkansas Tech spokesman Sam Strasner said Friday in a written statement that the increased funding will aid Arkansas Tech in its ongoing efforts to maintain affordability for its students while simultaneously providing high-caliber programs that deliver return on investment for graduates and drive economic development for the state.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley said Friday in a written statement that "UAFS will use the funds to make up for a small fraction of the loss we experienced when the university's .25% sales tax was not extended after December 2021.

"I am incredibly thankful for this allocation which will cover 18% of the sales tax revenue we lost," she said.

SAU spokeswoman Shelly Whaley said Thursday in a written statement that "As the cost of goods and services to meet the needs of our students and campus community continues to rise, we are grateful that our ability to offset these expenses has increased, which will allow us to provide an uninterrupted vibrant campus life."

Hutchinson's plan to boost the three schools' base general revenue funding to correct what he has called their historic underfunding started in the current 2022 fiscal year, which started July 1. That was part of the Revenue Stabilization Act enacted by the Legislature in the 2021 regular session.

In fiscal 2022, Arkansas Tech's general revenue budget increased by $2.8 million to $34.6 million, while UA-Fort Smith's increased by $1.5 million to $20.8 million and SAU's increased by $821,390 to $17.1 million, according to the state Division of Higher Education. The schools each received one-fourth of their increased base funding in fiscal 2022 with Arkansas Tech getting $858,276, UA-Fort Smith receiving $254,210 and SAU $247,160.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said she was surprised by Hutchinson's proposal to boost base funding for the three schools.

She said she cannot imagine that the three schools don't need the increased state general revenue because the state funds its colleges and universities poorly.

EQUITABLE FUNDING

The increases for the three schools came after state Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, was the only lawmaker in the 2020 fiscal session to cast a vote against the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

Davis has been a critic of the state's higher-education productivity funding model, which is intended to reward schools with good graduation rates and efficient operation.

"We refuse to fund [Arkansas Tech University] equitably, yet we bend over backwards to ensure we give money to the worst-performing institutions in the state," she told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at the end of the 2020 fiscal session. "That alone is enough to say we are not effectively doing our job. It's one of the many factors that continues to keep Arkansas ranking almost last in higher education nationwide."

Asked what triggered his office's review of higher education institutions for underfunded schools, Hutchinson said Friday in a written statement: "After Sen. Breanne Davis and others brought up the issue, my staff, the Department of Higher Ed and [the Department of Finance and Administration] looked into higher education funding and found three schools that were historically underfunded."

Asked if he pushed for the review, a Joint Budget Committee co-chairman Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, said, "I did not have anything to do with it.

"That was Arkansas Tech [and] Breanne Davis... ," he said

According to a letter released by the governor's office Friday, Hutchinson wrote in a letter dated May 21, 2021, to state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther that "Prior to implementation of performance funding, base funding for certain institutions of higher education did not increase at the same rate student populations and costs increased.

"After becoming aware of the issues, I asked my staff to work with the Department of Finance and Administration [DFA] to review funding levels for all four-year institutions of higher education and research options to alleviate some of the funding disparity," the governor wrote in his letter.

While funding for all institutions of higher education "will never be equal, it was determined that base funding increases were needed for three institutions of higher education," Hutchinson wrote. The three institutions are Arkansas Tech, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and Southern Arkansas University, he said.

Due to budget limitations, the governor said in his May 21, 2021, letter to Walther that he asked that the funding increase for those institutions occur over a four-year period with the base funding increase beginning in fiscal 2022.

The total base funding increase over four years would be $3.4 million for Arkansas Tech, $1.01 million for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and $988,641 for Southern Arkansas University, Hutchinson said.

Asked why the governor chose to propose providing the other three-fourths of the base funding increases in fiscal 2023 after proposing providing one-fourth in fiscal 2022, Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers said Friday in a written statement that since the state Department of Finance and Administration "confirmed we had room in the budget the governor wanted to make sure the schools were properly funded now rather than wait 3 more years.

"The schools will continue to receive the more equitable funding in the future," she said.

Hutchinson has served as governor since January 2015 and is barred from seeking reelection under the state's term limits amendment, so his second four-year term as governor will end in January 2023.

'STILL WORK TO BE DONE'

Davis said she's very grateful for Hutchinson proposing boosting the base funding for Arkansas Tech.

"But there is still work to be done," she said.

Davis said she believes that Arkansas Tech is still underfunded by $13 million based on funding per student compared with other schools, and that's "a big lift."

(Hutchinson supported Davis in a March 2018 Republican runoff election for a vacant state Senate seat. Hutchinson's then-GOP rival for governor, Gun Cave owner Jan Morgan of Hot Springs, backed Davis' foe, Bailey Signature Firearms owner Robert Bailey. Davis won the runoff election and subsequently won election to the Senate in a special election in May 2018. )

Last week, the Legislature and Hutchinson enacted identical proposed Revenue Stabilization Acts authorizing a $175.1 million increase, or 2.9%, in the state's general revenue budget to $6.02 billion in the coming fiscal year, with most of the increases going to the public schools and human service programs.

The Revenue Stabilization Acts will increase the general revenue budget by $12.9 million, or 1.6%, for the state's colleges and universities to $775.6 million in fiscal 2023.

"We continue to implement the higher Ed funding through our productivity model that rewards success and efficiency," Hutchinson said.

Among the college and universities, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville would receive the largest increase in its general revenue budget in dollar terms in fiscal 2023: a $4.4 million increase to $130.8 million. That's a 3.5% increase.

Mark Rushing, UA-Fayetteville's associate vice chancellor for university relations, said Friday in a written statement: "We are grateful for the Arkansas General Assembly's continued investment in the University of Arkansas, which will enable us to continue to provide a nationally ranked educational program for our students and the state."

The state's general revenue budget also includes Hutchinson's proposal to provide $841,000 for the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Center for Forest Business to support the timber industry in south Arkansas.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss said Friday that the project would not be possible without the assistance of the entire southeast Arkansas delegation in the General Assembly, along with Reps. Ken Bragg, R-Sheridan, and Jean, and Hutchinson.

"Future generations will look at the creation of this important center and recognize this as the beginning of something special for Arkansas," she said in a written statement. In fiscal 2023, UA-Monticello's general revenue budget will increase by $1 million to $17.3 million.

The $6.02 billion general revenue budget for fiscal 2023, under the current revenue forecast for that fiscal year, is projected to leave a general revenue surplus of $193.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023 before up to $50 million of that surplus goes to the state Department of Transportation for highways, according to Kevin Anderson, an assistant director for the Bureau of Legislative Research.

In the Dec. 7-9 special session, the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted individual income and corporate tax rate cuts that state officials project will eventually reduce general revenue by nearly $500 million a year by fiscal 2026.

The tax cuts are projected to reduce general revenue by $135 million in the current fiscal 2022 and $307 million in fiscal 2023.