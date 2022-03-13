$700M yacht moored in Italy seen as possibly tied to Putin

WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials are examining the ownership of a $700 million superyacht currently in a dry dock in an Italian seacoast town and believe it could be associated with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, according to multiple people briefed on the information.

U.S. intelligence agencies have made no final conclusions about the ownership of the superyacht, called the Scheherazade, but U.S. officials said they had found initial indications that it was linked to Putin. The information from the U.S. officials came after The New York Times reported Tuesday that Italian authorities were looking into the 459-foot-long vessel's ownership and that a former crew member said it was for the use of Putin.

People briefed on the intelligence would not describe what information they had that indicated the superyacht is associated with Putin.

U.S. officials said Putin keeps little of his wealth in his own name. Instead he uses homes and boats nominally owned by Russian oligarchs. Still, it is possible that Putin could have more direct control of the Scheherazade through various shell companies.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Putin has spent large amounts of time in the Russian resort city of Sochi on the Black Sea, U.S. officials said. The Scheherazade made trips to Sochi in the summers of 2020 and 2021.

Both the Treasury Department's Office of Intelligence and Analysis and the Navy's Office of Naval Intelligence are investigating the ownership of superyachts associated with Russian oligarchs. A spokesperson for the Navy and a spokesperson for the Treasury both declined to comment.

The Justice Department has set up a task force to go after the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs. In a discussion with reporters Friday, a Justice Department official said the task force would be investigating individuals who help sanctioned Russian officials or oligarchs hide their assets.

In addition, under recently published Commerce Department rule changes, if more than 25% of a plane or a yacht is made of U.S.-manufactured airplane or marine parts, it cannot go to Russia.

If a yacht is in a foreign country and meets the definition of a U.S.-origin or U.S.-made product, it would need a license to go to Russia. To actually seize a yacht, the United States would need to coordinate with a cooperative foreign government -- Italy, in the case of the Scheherazade -- to prevent the ship from moving to Russian waters.

Some superyachts moved out of European waters as the invasion of Ukraine began and the West began imposing sanctions allowing asset seizures.

The Scheherazade is undergoing repairs in Marina di Carrara, a port in Tuscany, and as of last week was in dry dock, unable to get underway.

Guy Bennett-Pearce, the Scheherazade's captain, said last week that Putin was not the owner of the superyacht and that the Russian president had not set foot on it.

He declined to give the name of the owner, saying Monday only that it was not anyone facing sanctions.

Last week, Italian authorities boarded the Scheherazade and examined certification documents, seeking to learn more about the vessel's ownership. Bennett-Pearce said last week that he would provide Italian police with documents that divulged the yacht's owner.

Italian authorities said they were taking a deep look at the Scheherazade. Under a process that may take as long as a couple of weeks, Italy's financial police will gather evidence and present it to a government committee, which will then decide whether ownership or use of the ship is connected to someone on the sanctions list.

That connection could be outright ownership of a significant portion of the ship, or evidence that a friend, underling or associate lent his or her name to hide the sanctioned person's ownership, or that funds used to buy the ship came from illegal profits. If the committee finds that the evidence meets the threshold, the financial police can impound the Scheherazade.

The Italian Sea Group, which owns the shipyard where the Scheherazade is dry-docked, said in a statement Thursday that based on documents it had and "checks carried out by the relevant authorities," the Scheherazade "is not attributable to the property of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The German-built Scheherazade has been in service since June 2020. The website SuperYachtFan estimated that it cost $700 million.