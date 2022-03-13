A reason to celebrate

HOT SPRINGS — A storied program was going to win a state championship Saturday afternoon.

Dumas came to Bank OZK Arena with four titles, Osceola with five of its own. But the Seminoles’ most recent title — a split crown in 2020 when their final was canceled — didn’t come with a celebration.

So when the horn sounded Saturday, Osceola Coach Vernon Wilson was right out there with his players, soaking it in.

The Seminoles pulled away from the Bobcats, breaking open what was a defensive battle and emerging with a 52-43 win in the Class 3A boys championship game.

Osceola’s depth and energy proved too much for a young Dumas squad as the Seminoles went on a 25-7 run over eight minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters en route to a second championship in the past three seasons.





“These kids … got us to big things in 2020 and it wasn’t our fault we couldn’t play,” Wilson said of his players, including senior Daylen Love and junior Jerry Long, who sat next to him in the postgame news conference. “They deserved to be champions in 2020, and tonight they showed everybody that they’re not a fluke.” It wasn’t immediately obvious the Seminoles’ outburst was going to be a game-changer. The Bobcats had ripped off the first five points of the third quarter, forcing Osceola (28-4) to take a quick timeout down 21-16. Dumas then stretched its lead to eight on a three-point play by Michael Reddick, who led all scorers with 17 points.

But the Seminoles answered with four straight points by the 6-7 Love, part of a rapid 10-2 counter punch to tie the game at 26-26.

Osceola just kept pouring it on, forcing a contested Bobcat jumper in the final seconds of the third quarter which led to a run-out layup by Terrance Nimmers as time expired. The Seminoles scored six more to start the fourth, creating separation and momentum.

“We knew we were getting them tired,” said Long, the tournament MVP who led Osceola with 16 points and added four steals. “We just kept playing and in the fourth quarter, everything went down and we took off.” There was plenty of support for Dumas (28-4), which leaned on the crowd to hang with the Seminoles, even if offense came at a premium. The Bobcats had little issue getting to the rim, but missed layups and tough defense had them trailing early.

Dumas shot 6 of 25 from the field before halftime, hitting just one three-pointer on eight tries.

“There’s no way to simulate that speed and that quickness and strength,” Bobcats Coach Larry Harris said. “They had a good defensive game plan. Their goal was to double the Reddicks [Michael and Billy] whenever they caught it. … We could’ve got rid of it, sometimes they break those doubles. But I think Osceola just made a couple more plays than us down the stretch.” Dumas made a push midway through the fourth quarter, getting to within four on back-to-back three-pointers in less than a minute from Billy Reddick and Derrick Lee.

The Bobcats couldn’t get closer, though, with Seminoles guard Tony McNeal making a three-pointer to all but quell the threat.

At a glance, it was hard to distinguish the crowd. Both fan bases filled the seats behind the benches, everyone decked out in the same purple and gold.

But in the final minutes, it was easy.

The Dumas faithful quietly headed toward the exits. The Osceola supporters, meanwhile, rose to their feet and tomahawk-chopped as the final seconds ran off the clock.

Two decades after the Seminoles’ last sole title — part of back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002 — Osceola was able to celebrate again.

“I told my guys before the game, ‘This is a team thing,’ ” Love said. “Nobody is by themselves. It’s all five on the floor. We all went out there, everybody performed [and] we got that trophy.”









