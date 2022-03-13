Actor Trejo to start St. Patrick’s Day parade in Hot Springs

After two years of cancellations, actor Danny Trejo, known for his bad guy persona in dozens of films, is ready to finally be the official starter for the First Ever 19th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, which kicks off Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Trejo told The Sentinel-Record he had previously done a film in Arkansas.

"I had a lot of fun," he said. "Everybody's just so warm."

He said he was most looking forward to The Big Idaho Potato at the parade.

"First of all, I want to see a 4-ton potato!" he said laughing. "I want to take a picture on top of it!"

This is the third time Trejo has agreed to be the starter of the parade alongside his frequent co-star and friend Richard "Cheech" Marin of the comedy duo "Cheech and Chong," who will serve as the celebrity grand marshal in the parade.

"We're good friends," Trejo said. "So when I heard he was there, (I said) 'Oh yeah, that could be cool.' So we're just kind of reuniting really."

Trejo and Marin's first movie appearance together was in "Desperado," directed by Robert Rodriquez. They've both appeared in several movies together directed by Rodriquez since, including the sequel to "Desperado," "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," "From Dusk Till Dawn" and the "Spy Kids" franchise.

Trejo's career began with "Runaway Train" in 1985. The Los Angeles native became a drug counselor after spending time in prison earlier in his life. He told the newspaper previously that an actor he had worked with as a drug counselor was filming "Runaway Train" and "was having trouble with drugs down there and asked me to come down there to help him."

That's when he ran into an old friend and former inmate on set, who was the screenwriter for the movie. Trejo was then offered $320 a day to train Eric Roberts to box. The director liked Trejo and cast him as the other boxer who fights Roberts in the movie, which kicked off his career as an actor.

Trejo is mostly known for his lead role in "Machete," which was put into motion by his role as Isador "Machete" in the "Spy Kids" movies and in a "fake trailer" for a "Machete" movie. Trejo went on to star in the sequel, "Machete Kills" as well.

He said one of his favorite film genres is westerns and "Red River" with John Wayne is one of his favorite movies.

"There's a movie called 'Viva Zapata!' It's actually about a Mexican hero, right? But it was played by Marlon Brando so that kind of threw everybody off a little bit," Trejo said. "But I would love to do something like that."

Trejo does more than just act. He owns multiple restaurants, has released multiple albums and has even published his own autobiography, "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood."

Although the pandemic has kept him from starting the St. Patrick's Day Parade for two years, Trejo's restaurant, "Trejo's Tacos," was able to stay open.

"I honestly believe that we've been very blessed," he said. "All my restaurants stayed open, but I think possibly the good Lord let us stay open because we never stopped feeding the homeless and we supported our nurses."

During the pandemic, the restaurants were able to stay open by offering takeout and delivery.

"I still love to [make] deliveries and show up sometimes and knock on somebody's door, " Trejo said.