After Russia invasion, travelers rethink trips to eastern Europe

Travel to most east European countries plummeted in the week after Russia attacked Ukraine as people avoided going near the war zone, analysis of flight bookings for the period shows.

Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia and the three Baltic nations all saw foreign bookings slump by 30% to 50% in the seven days after the Feb. 24 invasion, according to travel trends specialist ForwardKeys. Most other European countries experienced drops of 10% to 30%.

The steep declines indicate a passenger "fear factor" that immediately stalled flight bookings in the region, ForwardKeys vice president Olivier Ponti said, though airspace closures were a factor in some countries. Americans have held back on reserving trips to Europe, a worrying development for major airlines. But the impact is less than Ponti expected and there's no evidence that they're set to avoid the region as a whole, he said.

Carriers that depend on business in heavily affected countries include LOT Polish Airlines, Air Baltic Corp. and Deutsche Lufthansa. The study didn't cover low-fare carriers Wizz Air Holdings and Ryanair Holdings, but the two are among the busiest in the area and will be hit by the same trends.

Shares of Budapest-based Wizz had sunk 30% year-to-date as of midweek last week, amid the military build-up and war that followed. It has had to pull back on aggressive expansion plans for summer and reverse a no-hedging policy as the price of oil eats into profit. Ryanair, which has targeted the region for growth, has seen saw its stock drop 13% this year.

Air Baltic, owned by the government of Latvia, said last week that the situation in Ukraine "will leave an impact to the recovery path."

Early indications show that some Americans are avoiding crossing the Atlantic after the invasion. Should that trend persist -- influenced most likely by developments in the war -- large network carriers on both sides of the Atlantic will feel the pinch.

Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, along with their U.S. counterparts United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, operate lucrative trans-Atlantic flights that depend on demand that's been held back by covid-19 for two years. They've already been hit by airspace diversions to avoid Russia on intercontinental journeys.

Reservations for travel between European states fell 23%, while sliding 13% for trips to the region from the U.S., ForwardKeys said. The U.S. finding tallies with data from travel search engine Hopper Inc.

Searches for round-trips from the U.S. began to taper toward the end of February, most likely due to the outbreak of war, Hopper said recently. They've dipped 9% below expected levels since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and remained down.

North Atlantic demand had been building in the opening weeks of 2022, as concern about the omicron variant of covid-19 started to wane. Hopper said Americans are staying closer to home, booking holidays in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

ForwardKeys analysis is based on ticketing data provided by the International Air Transport Association. The trade group's membership excludes Wizz and Ryanair.