Anniversaries

Janice and Don Gilbert of Maumelle celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary March 9. The couple were married March 9, 1962. She is the former Janice Helms and a retired teacher for gifted and talented students. He is a sales representative.

Rita and Floyd Atkinson of Benton will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Thursday. The couple were married March 17, 1967. She is the former Rita Cranford and a retired realty specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He is a retired captain with the Little Rock Fire Department.

Barbara and Gary Adams of Fayetteville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday. The couple were married March 17, 1972. She is the former Barbara Bettis. The couple previously lived in Little Rock, and are now both retired in Fayetteville.