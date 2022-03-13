Bears blow by Sooners, face Longhorns for title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 4 Baylor rout No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal of the Big 12 women's tournament Saturday.

Smith's previous high was 35 earlier this year against Texas Tech.

The Bears used a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter to blow open a close game. Smith accounted for 14 points in the quarter and she headed to the fourth with 33 points.

"It feels great," Smith said after the game. "Personal goals help the team goals at the same time. So me playing my hardest and getting a career high at the end of the day helps our team win."

The Bears will face No. 7 Texas in today's championship game.

Baylor (27-5) also got a career-high 21 points from Caitlin Bickle. Smith pulled down 11 rebounds. Queen Egbo had 11 points.

"Our staff told me going into the game that scoring in the paint is the difference when Oklahoma wins and loses," Bickle said. "Anything I can do for this team, whether it's scoring, rebounding or doing extra plays, I'm all for it."

Oklahoma (24-8) was led by Madi Williams with 28 points. Taylor Robertson added 17.

"There were moments today where we feel good about, and there were moments we don't," Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "Obviously, NaLyssa Smith is one of the best players in the country. I don't know what we can do with NaLyssa Smith."

Baylor pulled away quickly in the second half, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter and led 61-42 after Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer and Smith converted an alley-oop layup.

"This was obviously a little personal for us," Baylor Coach Nicki Colleen said, citing the fact that Oklahoma swept the regular-season series. "This was about lining up and doing what we do best. I told them we may be boring tonight, but we're going to touch the paint, simplify it, run horns and until they stop it, we're not going to stop running it."

The lead ballooned to 24 points before Oklahoma finished the quarter on a 9-6 run. But it was too big of a deficit to overcome.

Baylor's first half was all about its bigs, as Smith led all scorers with 19 points and Bickle added 15. Williams had 15 points to lead Oklahoma, which also got 11 points from Robinson.

NO. 7 TEXAS 82,

NO. 10 IOWA STATE 73 (OT)

Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and No. 7 Texas outlasted No. 10 Iowa State.

Texas' Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas (25-6) used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State 19-10 in the extra period.

Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each.

Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points. Lexi Donarski added 11.

ASUN

NO. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST 69,

JACKSONVILLE STATE 54

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Kierstan Bell scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half to lead No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast to its sixth-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth with a win over Jacksonville State in the championship game of the ASUN Tournament.

Bell had all four of her three-pointers after the break when the Eagles went 8 of 13 behind the arc after a 2 of 18 performance in the first half.

Tishara Morehouse added 17 points for FGCU (29-2), which was playing in its 11th-consecutive championship game, wining its eighth.

Kiana Johnson and Kennedy Gavin each had 13 points for the Gamecocks (24-7), who just finished their most successful season at the Division I level. Jacksonville State, which has never been to the NCAA Tournament, lost ASUN title games in 1997 and 1999 before spending the last 18 years in the Ohio Valley Conference.

IVY LEAGUE

NO. 24 PRINCETON 77,

COLUMBIA 59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Kaitlyn Chen scored a career-high 30 points and No. 24 Princeton beat Columbia to win the Ivy League Tournament, earning earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAAs.

This will be the first time since the 2019 season that an Ivy League team will play in the NCAAs. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was called because of the coronavirus and the Ivy League decided not to have sports last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

It's the ninth time since 2010 that the Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament. Columbia was looking for its first-ever trip to the NCAAs.

The game was tied at 16 after one quarter before Princeton (24-4) got going in the second. The Tigers, who have won 17 consecutive games, held the Lions (22-6) without a field goal for the final 8:10 before the half, outscoring them 21-9 in the quarter to go up 37-25 at the break. Columbia missed its final five shots and had six turnovers after Kitty Henderson's basket had given the Lions a 23-22 lead.

Chen had 13 points in the first half, making five of her six shots.

Baylor guard Jordan Lewis, left, and Oklahoma guard Kennady Tucker (4) reach for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)



Baylor guard Jaden Owens (10) tries to bring in a rebound in front of Oklahoma guard Gabby Gregory (12) and Baylor center Queen Egbo, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

