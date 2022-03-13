Bella Vista Public Library resuming regular schedule

BELLA VISTA -- After another covid-related shutdown in January, the Bella Vista Public Library is returning to its busy event schedule.

Patrons are overjoyed, according to Kacy Earnest Spears, the library's public relations and event coordinator.

Some patrons are looking for reading material, but many are looking for groups that can now meet in the library's expanded space, she said.

During the longer covid shutdown in 2020, the library expansion was completed and some of the move into the new space was accomplished. The meeting rooms didn't open immediately because they were waiting for furniture, but now both the larger community room and the smaller conference room are ready for the public.

The community room has 80 chairs available, Spears said, although some are usually stored. The conference room can seat eight. Both rooms have televisions and plenty of outlets for groups that want to use their own technology.

Some groups that meet at the library are organized by the staff, but outside groups can ask to use the space too. The woman's civic club, Altrusa, met there recently, for example.

A letter-writing club meets once a month along with the Apple Computer Club.

Many of the groups stopped meeting during covid, Spears said, so they are happy to have the chance to meet again. The library has a policy for meeting room use, so any club can inquire about using the space as long as they adhere to the policy. They can bring in snacks including beverages that are covered, but not a full meal. Currently there is available space on the calendar, but that could change, she said.

Right now the library calendar, bvpl.org/calendar, shows book clubs ranging from "Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club" -- the online description promises "hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice" -- to clubs for science fiction or mystery readers.

Events include evenings with adult speakers. Recently a speaker discussed the history of Ozark Moonshine. On April 4, Dale Phillips and Xyta Lucas, co-presidents of the Bella Vista Historical Society, will present Dug Hill Through the Years. Dug Hill is the church located at Town Center and visible from U.S. 71. Earnest Spears said she often gets referrals for speakers and she likes to use local resources as much as possible.

Story time has also made a comeback. Preschool story time is at 10 a.m. Fridays. Family story time, which targets kids from 6-8 years old, is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Both story times usually include a craft.

Teen nights cater to ages 13-17 and meet when the library is closed on Friday evenings once a month.

Brain teasers will be presented in the community room at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Knitters and Crocheters meet one Thursday a month.

The Summer Reading Program, which was virtual for two years, will be back in person this summer. The Summer Reading Program is open to both adults and children.

The very popular Halloween event, the Spooktacular, has morphed into Treat Street and will be repeated in October. It features crafts as well as treats, she said.

For more information, visit the library web page at bvpl.org.