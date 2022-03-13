Benton County considering fall ballot measure on jail expansion

BENTONVILLE -- A criminal justice committee wants voters to approve a measure to expand the Benton County Jail.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, who serves on the committee, told justices of the peace Tuesday the committee decided to move forward with a plan to expand the jail, including a judicial center for criminal courts and the prosecutor's office.

"One of the fundamental obligations of county government is to provide for a jail," Moehring said.

Moehring said the committee discussed getting a proposal for a jail and judicial center on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. He said he was updating the justices of the peace on the issue and the final proposal isn't ready.

Moehring compared the expansion to the new jail built in Springfield, Mo.

Greene County, Mo., voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase in 2017 to pay for a new jail, according to the Springfield News-Leader. The Greene County Commission later approved a $150 million facility.

Moehring said paying for the jail will require dedicated revenue streams, and the committee didn't yet have any recommendations. He said the county would need one or two revenue streams to pay for the project.

"We can't pay for it with our budget," he said. "Our budget is not designed to do a project like this."

The county is supposed to go to voters and ask them for unusual budget items, Moehring said.

Revenue streams will be needed to build the facility and then to operate it, Moehring said. The county spends $12 million per year on the jail and if the jail capacity is increased 50%, it will increase the jail's expenses by $6 million, according to Moehring.

Larry Perkin, a partner with Hight Jackson Associates, told justices of the peace they'll be able to provide the square footage by the end of May, but stressed he wasn't talking about the final designs.

Moehring said justices of the peace will have to approve the ballot language by Aug. 30 to get the issue on the November ballot.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway described the jail population as being at critical mass and said jail expansion cannot wait until 2024 or longer. Judges and prosecutors now must decide each day which inmates can be released because of the crowding, Holloway said.

"It's not a good situation to be in," he said.

Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin said the county is on the verge of a disaster. He noted the jail isn't holding misdemeanor prisoners and he has people racking up failures to appear in his court because people know they will not be held in jail.

Griffin said he has cases where some people have eight to nine failures to appear, delaying case resolutions.

Maj. Bob Bersi of the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the jail has 650 beds. However, the jail can't use all of the beds, since detainees must be segregated by different categories, including separate spaces for women and men, misdemeanor and felony offenders, sex offenders and other categories. There were 723 inmates in the jail Tuesday and the jail routinely holds more than 700 detainees, Bersi said.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith cited the county's increasing growth as the reason for the jail crowding.

It's crucial the county fix the problem now, said Joel Edwards, District 15 justice of the peace.

Edwards said he's heard from police chiefs in some of the small towns they have stopped sending people to the jail because they don't want to pay the $35 to do so, only to see those people released shortly after they arrive.

Holloway confirmed that's happening.

"Literally they are getting booked in and fingerprinted and they will be there four or five hours, long enough for us to process them and then walk out the front door," Holloway said.

Carrie Perrien Smith, District 5 justice of the peace, noted there are cities with money in reserve and asked whether the county could ask for their help in paying for the project. Tom Allen, District 4 justice of the peace, said the county is responsible for paying for the jail.

Smith also wanted to know whether the project could be paid by financing instead of a sales tax increase. Allen said the county could borrow money or have bonds attach to it, but there still needs to be a revenue stream for the project.

Washington County is dealing with jail crowding as well.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder has proposed a $20 million plan to add 232 beds to the Washington County Detention Center and expand space for booking, medical services, courts, administrative offices and storage in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The county's Quorum Court is considering that plan.

According to information from Jim Langford, with Spirit Architecture, the proposed expansion would include additional space for the jail's intake area, separate spaces for quarantining male and female detainees, more medical space to provide additional beds, and negative pressure cells to prevent the spread of airborne particles and pathogens.

The expansion would also increase the space in pods with separate return air units. Space for food storage and general supplies would also be added. Langford told county officials last month if the county began "moving forward expeditiously," construction could begin in October and the project could be completed in the spring 2025.