Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 1

Aidoo Akama-Makia and Patricia Ashford, Little Rock, daughter.

March 2

Kaleb Farrell and Ne'quasher Bennett, Little Rock, son.

March 4

Logan Adam and Rebecca Novarese-Adam, Little Rock, daughter.

Cameron and Kristen Woods, Traskwood, son.

March 5

Jess and Sydney Jones, Perryville, son.

March 6

Ryan and Missy O'Dell, Little Rock, daughter.

Devin Bradley Sr. and Kachinnaa Layton, Little Rock, twin son and daughter.

Steven and Taylor Shinn, North Little Rock, son.

March 7

Ian and Jenna Thomas, Little Rock, son.

March 8

Chris and Amanda Blackerby, Grapevine, daughter.

Kevin and Kyndall Rogers, Cabot, son.

March 9

Spencer and Malorie Magby, Little Rock, son.