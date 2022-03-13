Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
March 1
Aidoo Akama-Makia and Patricia Ashford, Little Rock, daughter.
March 2
Kaleb Farrell and Ne'quasher Bennett, Little Rock, son.
March 4
Logan Adam and Rebecca Novarese-Adam, Little Rock, daughter.
Cameron and Kristen Woods, Traskwood, son.
March 5
Jess and Sydney Jones, Perryville, son.
March 6
Ryan and Missy O'Dell, Little Rock, daughter.
Devin Bradley Sr. and Kachinnaa Layton, Little Rock, twin son and daughter.
Steven and Taylor Shinn, North Little Rock, son.
March 7
Ian and Jenna Thomas, Little Rock, son.
March 8
Chris and Amanda Blackerby, Grapevine, daughter.
Kevin and Kyndall Rogers, Cabot, son.
March 9
Spencer and Malorie Magby, Little Rock, son.