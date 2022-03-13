Bohannon’s bank shot sends Iowa to finals

INDIANAPOLIS -- Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon couldn't recall how many times he tried a long, game-winning three-pointer in his backyard. Or how many times the shots went in.

No matter. Because when it came to the real thing, he made it.

With the shot clock running down in a tie game, a berth in the Big Ten Tournament championship at stake and the ball in his hands, Bohannon did what he always does -- took the shot, this time from just inside the midcourt logo.

And in the blink of an eye, the ball banked off the backboard and through the net with 0.8 seconds to give No. 24 Iowa an 80-77 victory over Indiana in the first of Saturday's two semifinals.

"It's something that can't be put into words," Bohannon said. "You dream about it in the backyard when you're throwing up shots there or at the YMCA or wherever it might be. So when it went in, I just started running in circles because I didn't really know where to go."

Iowa fans know where the third 2,000-point scorer in school history belonged -- shooting himself out of a slump.

Bohannon scored just 12 points against the surprising ninth-seeded Hoosiers. But he made three big three-pointers in the final 2½ minutes to give the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (25-9) their third win in three days. Next up, they'll face No. 9 Purdue on Sunday and try to clinch their first conference tourney crown since 2006, which is part of the reason Bohannon returned this season.

While they may not have advanced without Bohannon's late-game shots, they still needed all-conference forward Keegan Murray to do some work, too. He finished with 32 points and nine rebounds and put himself in position for another board, just in case Bohannon missed.

But the final shot didn't even go the way Coach Fran McCaffery drew it up.

"He was supposed to get a shot in the corner but they jammed it up, credit to them," McCaffery said. "But he just kept coming. You know as long as he's shooting, I think it's better than anything I can draw up anyway."

Bohannon made sure of it despite going 4 of 10 from the floor and trying to rally the Hawkeyes, who trailed for all but 122 seconds until Murray's three-pointer gave them a 74-73 lead with 1:56 to play.

Bohannon's next three-pointer, with 50.1 seconds left, made it 77-73 and appeared to seal the victory.

Instead, Xavier Johnson made two free throws and when Indiana (20-13) forced a turnover, Johnson scored on a breakaway layup to tie the score with 30.7 seconds to go. Johnson finished with 20 points and nine assists.

And that's how it stayed until Bohannon's bank shot. Johnson's desperation heave from 60 feet bounced high off the backboard, sealing Iowa's victory.

"I knew he was going to launch one and it banked in, sometimes that happens," said Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana. "It's March Madness. That last shot, the ball doesn't always bounce your way and, obviously, we were about 1 second away from going into overtime."

NO. 9 PURDUE 75,

MICHIGAN STATE 70

Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late and Purdue (26-7) beat Michigan State for its their first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament title game since 2018.

AJ Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists for Michigan State and Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans (22-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Michigan State hasn't played in the conference title game since 2019.

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates in the arms of Connor McCaffery after Bohannon hit the game-winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Iowa's Keegan Murray, left, and Jordan Bohannon smile following an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings



Iowa head coach John McCaffery shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indiana head coach Mike Woodson shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Iowa's Kris Murray, center, is defended by Indiana's Xavier Johnson, left, and Parker Stewart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



