OPINION | ON BOOKS: Collection of essays sees Southern roots in distressing national trends

"The Southernization of America: A Story of Democracy in the Balance" by Frye Gaillard and Cynthia Tucker (New South Books, $25.95) is a collection of essays about how some of the worst qualities of the South seem to have infected the entire body politic of this country. It's a saddening book, and undeniably it has truth to tell.

It is, the authors insist, a sort of spiritual sequel to John T. Egerton's 1974 "The Americanization of Dixie: The Southernization of America," a seminal work that noticed how the South was becoming more and more like the rest of the country.

But while the overall tone of Egerton's book was optimistic — the South was beginning to understand the economic and psychological consequences of apartheid and blighted bigotry — "The Southernization of America" reads like an indictment. It sees Southern roots in distressing national trends, particularly the mainstreaming of tribalistic white supremacy and the subversion of democratic ideals.

It's not a good habit to quote from back-cover blurbs of any book, for the publishing business is about as bad with bait-and-switch and outrageous puffery as any other capitalistic enterprise, but I'm going to make an exception here, because Douglas Blackmon, the pride of Stuttgart and the Pultizer Prize-winning author of "Slavery By Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II," gets it just right when he says the book "reveals how the worst aspects of what was once the Southern 'way of life' have metastasized across the country to contaminate the values of millions of Americans who should know better."

I supplied the italics in that sentence — it's the "should know better" that baffles me. It's not like we haven't seen how these scenarios play out and how the only people who really benefit from the divisions we make between ourselves and others are certain cynical elites who understand how to manipulate our fears for the purposes of securing and sustaining power and profit.

Tucker, the former editorial page editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (where she won a Pulitzer), and Gaillard, author of more than 20 books (including the excellent "A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost"), seem to have assembled this book from discreet essays — some written in tandem, others attributed to one or the other — in which they examine the "Southern strategy" of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, which led to the realignment of Southern politics; the campaign of Trumpian "birtherism" and racial backlash to the election of Barack Obama; the rise of the Christian Right; the tiki-torch demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va.; the death of George Floyd in police custody; and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. All of these events, they argue, can be traced back to the attitudes and assumptions present in the South.

Some people will call it Southerner-bashing (not all Southerners!) but I don't disagree.

A few weeks ago I was preparing to show a class Elia Kazan's 1957 movie that stars Andy Griffith (in his first screen role) as a Larry "Lonesome" Rhodes, a vulgar grifter who rises from a small-town Arkansas drunk tank to become a media sensation and, as he proclaims, "an influencer" who commands the hearts of millions of ordinary people. In the course of my research I came across a podcast from a couple of years ago by aspiring screenwriters who review old films whose names I have forgotten.

Their take on Kazan's film seemed callow; they spent a lot of time talking about how fast things seem to move (one argued there was no way Rhodes could have made the jump from a local Memphis TV station to a national broadcast originating in New York in a matter of weeks) and missing the point. But one thing on which they agreed was that the only place a character as loud and brash and unrefined could hold sway over the population was in the South.

People in the South would lap this up, one of them said, but nobody in California or New York would fall for Lonesome Rhodes' brand of hokum.

I was reminded of the time on Chris Matthews' "Hardball" program when Andrea Mitchell suggested to me that the people of Arkansas couldn't really understand or appreciate the importance of Hillary Clinton.

Ignorance is all around us.

But we might agree that there exists something we could call the Southern character, whether or not we can agree on what qualities comprise that character. Fred Hobson thought that Southerners had "a rage to explain."

There is a theory that human beings, like other animals, are nothing more than twitching meat, bone, blood and suet. So our thoughts, our dreams are accidents, by-products of our essential drives to reproduce. There are serious people who insist our understanding of the natural world is limited only by the inability of our minds to gather and process pertinent data.

This means there are no ghosts and magic; our understanding is incomplete, but there is nothing inexplicable if we look hard and long enough, if we apply the right set of equations. Sometimes I suspect these people may be right — or at least I understand their argument. But there is something sentimental and superstitious in me, something that might otherwise be described as a lack of discipline. I prefer to believe in the inexplicable, in the ineffable.

I prefer to think there are things beyond our knowing, that can't be discovered in our chromosomes. And I think this tendency could be the greater part of what we could describe as the Southern character — a willingness to give oneself over to mystery.

Egerton could lament that the South, as manifested by this particular and mysterious quality, was disappearing; that America was absorbing her, that we were all becoming one homogenized strip mall land leveled by MTV and cable television. But the bargain was that whatever was rough and coercive about the South would be mitigated by its assimilation. Perhaps its well-publicized sins might be erased by its rubbing up against America?

Gaillard and Tucker suggest that the South's cultural pathology is becoming a dominant strain in our national makeup. The South has risen; God help us all.

