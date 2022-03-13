Bryke Racing in Lincoln holds open house

LINCOLN -- Most of the business for Bryke Racing comes from online orders, so it's nice once a year to see a lot of faces inside the store at one time, says owner Bryan Snyder.

The business held an open house Feb. 19 with free pizza and refreshments, a discount on sales and open house specials.

Snyder said he hosts an open house once a year to have "personal interactions" with people and give back to his customers.

Snyder first opened Bryke as an e-commerce business as a distributor of parts for racing vehicles. He moved to his current location at 806 W. Pridemore in Lincoln in 2015. His space more than doubled in the new location, and he expanded another 800 square feet last year so that his building now has 4,800 square feet.

Presently, Snyder said about 80% of his business is online and 20% is from sales in the store. His business has doubled since 2017, and he said he serviced more than 20,000 customers in 2021. Bryke stocks more than 1,800 products.

Bryke Racing uses several sales markets to reach customers, including Ebay, Amazon, its website and phone orders. The business has customers worldwide, with most of its customers outside the United States coming from Australia and Canada.

Snyder said he opened his first storefront building with two part-time employees. Now, he has four full-time employees, including himself.

"God has taken care of us," Snyder said. "We've been blessed."

Snyder said the covid-19 pandemic did not hurt his business but actually was a positive because of the big shift to online sales by people. However, his business is being affected by problems with the supply chain.

"There's a ton of issues with the supply chain," Snyder said. "It's a continuing saga. Sourcing is definitely a challenge in today's market."

Another issue is the constantly changing prices of products, he said.

"Prices change daily, and we change prices as quickly as we can," he said.

Profit margins are shrinking, and there's increasing online competition, he said.

"We're going to keep going wherever God leads us," Snyder said. "We have the best customers and the best staff."