The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data is not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 1108 Giles St., residential, Kenneth Brown, 11:38 p.m. March 3, property value unknown.

• 1809 Johnson St., residential, Azel Amos, 5:00 p.m. March 5, property valued at $2,500.

• 1816 S Izard St., residential, Leslie Rowe, 5:35 p.m. March 6, property value unknown.

• 4111 S University Ave., commercial, McDonald's, 3:00 a.m. March 7, property valued at $80,000.

• 4308 W 12th St., residential, Antionia Moss, 10:40 a.m. March 7, property valued at $700.

• 4600 W 12th St., commercial, Loose Change Laundromat, 2:34 a.m. March 10, property valued at $425.

72205

• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Daniel Vela, 1:51 a.m. March 6, property valued at $40.

• 9201 Kanis Road, residential, Kortney Ellis, 2:53 p.m. March 9, property valued at $2,775.

72209

• 9300 Chicot Road, residential, Community of Faith Lutheran Church, 3:00 p.m. Feb. 27., property value unknown.

• 8112 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Arby's, 11:00 a.m. March 4, property value unknown.

• 6112 Arbor Cv., residential, Kevin Parker, 11:00 p.m. March 5, property valued at $1,100.

• 8220 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, KFC, 5:30 a.m. March 5, property valued at $500.

• 12 Roxbury Dr., residential, Crystal Taylor, 1:23 a.m. March 6, property value unknown.

• 6600 Lancaster Road, commercial, Rosewood Apartments, 7:45 a.m. March 8, property valued at $300.

• 7501 Interstate 30, commercial, Little Rock Inn, 4:30 a.m. March 9, property valued at $301.

72210

• 12300 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Enterprise Liquor, 4:02 a.m. March 7, property valued at $1,700.

72212

• 101 Pebble Beach Dr., residential, Judy Anderson, 4:00 p.m. March 6, property value unknown.

72223

• 14908 Cantrell Road, commercial, Southern Reel Outfitters, 4:33 a.m. March 4, property valued at $900.

72227

• 7600 Cantrell Road, commercial, Doublebee's Exxon, 2:12 a.m. March 8, property valued at $982.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1824 N Locust St., residential, Tedrick Fairrow, 11:00 a.m. March 6, property valued at $5.