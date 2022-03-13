Business People

MUGS

Scott

• Claudia Scott has recently been named membership engagement adviser by the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Before working at the chamber, Scott directed the first satellite location for Drury University in Arkansas. Immediately before, she served as a migrant advocate for the Migrant Education Program in Northwest Arkansas. Scott earned her bachelor of science in business administration and strategic communication from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville and is finishing her masters of education in human resources and workforce development at the University of Arkansas.

• William McNamara has been announced chief financial officer for Zenwork, a provider of digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting software for businesses. It's the first of several additional executive positions the Fayetteville-based company will be making in the Dallas area over the next several months.

