Carin Schoppmeyer: Momentary marks milestone

At a Glance

Mo Turns 2!

Who: The Momentary

What: The arts center marked its second birthday with a reception for members.

When: Feb. 22

Where: The Momentary Tower Bar in Bentonville

Information: (479) 367-7500 or thmomentary.org

Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame luncheon

Who: Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

What: The group inducted Louis Cella and Bill Ott into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame luncheon during the 48th annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

When: Feb. 28

Where: Fayetteville Town Center

Information: (501) 682-7606 or arkansas.com

Members of the Momentary learned what's on the horizon for the contemporary art space in Bentonville as they helped the group celebrate its second birthday 2-22-2022 with a reception in the Tower Bar.

Organizers say the celebration was an opportunity for members to "hear first about what's in the works at the Momentary," with programming and curatorial leaders sharing what's coming up in the institution's third year.

Guests heard from Cynthia Post Hunt, dance/theater programmer; Argeo Ascani, music and festivals programmer; Katie Robertson, engagement manager; and Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, visual arts associate curator.

This year's calendar includes:

• April 2 -- Rock Out with Anna Meredith, "This Scottish composer writes genre-defying music with a minimalist fondness for repeated motifs and a rocker's willingness to kick."

• May 20-22 -- Fresh Grass | Bentonville bluegrass and progressive roots festival to include headliners such as Emmylou Harris & The Red Dirt Boys, Margo Price, Sam Bush, The Jerry Douglas Band and Amythyst Kiah.

• June 1-12 -- Live in America Festival, "a free, two-week-long festival of live performance and cultural practice featuring more than 300 artists from a diverse array of communities across the US, its territories and Mexico."

For a comprehensive listing, see April Wallace's article in What's Up! at nwaonline.com/news/2022/mar/06/more-unique-moments-momentary-has-big-plans-in/?features-profiles]

Those gathering for the birthday party included Zeek Taylor and Dick Titus, Marcela and Daniel Cruz, Dina and Tim Koch, Laura and Steve Johnson, Amanda Hawn, Kris Mullican; Laura Walker and Terry Cawood, Kristi Snyder and Erni Olsen, Anela Malik and Ahmed Zuhairy, Lynne and John Hehr, Silvia and Ted Robbins, Orson Weems, Jaclyn House, Jasmine Hudson and J'Aaron Merchant.

Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame leaders welcomed Louis Cella, president of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, and Bill Ott, veteran Arkansas tourism communications, marketing and hospitality professional, as its two newest members at a luncheon Feb. 28 at Fayetteville Town Center during the 48th annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism.

Organizers say: "The Hall of Fame honor is presented annually to an individual or individuals who have been actively involved in Arkansas's tourism industry for many years and who have made substantial contributions to the betterment of the industry as a whole.

"Cella's contributions to Arkansas Tourism can be seen in his management of Oaklawn, one of the largest tourism attractions in the state with more than 3 million visitors each year."

Ott's career has included leadership positions at a number of hospitality and tourism organizations including Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission, Magic Springs Family Fun Park, Hot Springs Mountain Tower and Mid-America Museum, Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, Oaklawn Jockey Club and the 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa and the 1905 Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Daniel and Marcela Cruz (from left) and Gina and Tim Koch gather at the Momentary on Feb. 22. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Bill Ott, Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame Inductee, and Rebecca Lawson (seated,from left); Allison McMillan; James and Elizabeth Wicker (standing, from left); Jeremy Bragg and Regi Ott; and Clark Hopper attend the celebration luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mark Foust, Superintendent, Buffalo National River, and Stacy Hurst, secretary, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, stand for a photo at the Hall of Fame luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Emily Ironside and Orson Weems visit at the Momentary birthday celebration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jaclyn House (from left), Jasmine Hudson and J'Aaron Merchant attend the Momentary's second birthday celebration Feb. 22. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Todd Gadberry (from left), Ashley Dees, Pati Brown, Chris Barnes, Merle Buxton, Bill Barnes, Kellie Mishler and Cliff Mills represent Tri-Pennant Family of Resorts at the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame luncheon Feb. 28. Bill is a previous Hall of Fame honoree. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Zeek Taylor (left) and Dick Titus attend the Momentary's celebration in the Tower Bar at the museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Ahmed Zuhairy and Anela Malik stand for a photo at the gathering to celebrate the Momentary's second birthday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Ahmed Zuhairy and Anela Malik stand for a photo at the gathering to celebrate the Momentary's second birthday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

