Celebrating our cuisine

It was an idea whose time had come. Six years ago, Stacy Hurst, who headed what at the time was the state Department of Heritage, began visiting with historians, food industry representatives and others about the establishment of an Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. She was impressed with what Alabama was doing to promote that state's food culture and thought that Arkansas should do more.

It was decided that Arkansans would make nominations online. A committee would then choose the inductees. I'm fortunate enough to be among the people with whom Hurst visited. I serve on the committee that has decided the six classes inducted thus far.

Once again, we had nominations from all 75 counties. That's proof that food matters in Arkansas.

This isn't an industry award. The Arkansas Hospitality Association gives those out. Yes, the food needs to be good. But our committee also must take into consideration the history of a place, its ambiance, and even its quirkiness. Does a restaurant bring a community together? Does it draw visitors to a town? Is it a part of the cultural fabric?

A strong culinary scene is important to the young talented people the state is trying to attract and retain. Culinary offerings are as critical to economic development in the 21st century as industrial parks were to the 20th century. These days, it's all about attracting talented workers with the quality-of-life amenities they demand.

There were 2,220 total nominations this year. In the Proprietor of the Year category, which had 433 nominations, the finalists were Jim Keet of JTK Restaurants of Little Rock, Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, Rob Nelson of Tusk & Trotter at Bentonville, David Stobaugh of Stoby's at Conway, James Woods of Woods Place in Camden, and Capi Peck and Brent Peterson of Trio's in Little Rock.

Peck and Peterson, who have owned and operated Trio's since it opened in 1986, were our inductees for 2022. I went 13 months without setting foot in a restaurant, waiting for my whole family to be fully vaccinated. Once we reached that point late last April, Trio's was the first restaurant I visited. That should tell you something.

Four years ago, the Hall of Fame added a Gone But Not Forgotten category, because so many people wanted a way to honor once influential Arkansas restaurants that are no longer in operation. Of the 86 former restaurants nominated, our finalists were Cajun's Wharf of Little Rock, Coy's Steak House of Hot Springs, James at the Mill in Johnson, Mrs. Miller's Chicken & Steak House in Hot Springs, and the Villa of Little Rock. Coy's, a Spa City institution that operated from 1945-2009, was our 2022 inductee.

In the Food-Themed Event category, there were 78 nominees. The three finalists were the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cookoff at Magnolia, the Mount Nebo Chicken Fry atop Mount Nebo near Dardanelle, and the World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff at Stuttgart. The inductee was the event that contestants simply call "Duck Gumbo," which is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving as part of the Wings Over the Prairie Festival.

The closest one can get in Arkansas to being on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is the gumbo cookoff. It starts in the morning, and the party atmosphere is already raging by 10 a.m. It's something every Arkansan should experience at least once.

The category that draws the most attention is the one for Hall of Fame restaurants. We induct three per year. Restaurants inducted during a ceremony last month at the Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock were Neal's Cafe of Springdale, Dairy King of Portia, and the Colonial Steak House in Pine Bluff. The restaurants aren't fancy, but they are without a doubt Arkansas classics.

In Pine Bluff, the upscale Red Oak Steakhouse at Saracen Casino Resort has been drawing rave reviews since opening during the pandemic. Some might not know that the nearby Colonial, which opened in 1974, is still going strong. To be nominated for the Hall of Fame, restaurants must be owned by Arkansans and have been in business for 25 years or more.

Mildred Compton opened the Colonial in the M.A. Austin antebellum home at the corner of Fifth and Beech streets. She later sold the business to Scott Mouser and Rick Borgman. After the house was destroyed by fire in 1987, Mouser bought a 1912 Tudor-style building at Eighth and Pine streets that had once housed an elementary school. The restaurant was soon operating inside the old school.

Joe and Donna Coker bought the Colonial in 1993. In June 2014, they sold the business to Dana Gateley, who had been a waitress there for a quarter of a century. Gateley's daughter Allison Hall began working alongside her mother in 2004. Hall purchased the restaurant last year.

In Springdale, Neal's Cafe was established by Toy and Bertha Neal in 1944. Almost eight decades later, it's still owned by the Neal family, serving some of the best breakfasts and plate lunches in Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas has transformed from a rural area to one of the country's fastest-growing urban areas, but Neal's is like stepping back in time.

"It's hard to miss the pink building west of the big neon sign on Thompson Avenue," says Arkansas food writer Kat Robinson. "It's pink on the inside too. Neal's is apparently secure in its masculinity. It does seem rather masculine with rifles on the walls along with deer, elk and bison heads."

There's a fireplace just behind the large table where regulars gather for coffee each morning.

Robinson recommends chicken that's "still fried in an iron skillet at one of the few places in the state that's not battering the bird and throwing it in a deep fryer. This produces an especially crisp, tight-crusted bird with little grease."

In Portia, which once was known for its Fourth of July picnic (the event is no longer held), the Dairy King has been a draw since 1951. It goes beyond normal dairy bar offerings with a full breakfast menu, catfish plates and daily specials. Grilled ribeyes and shrimp, for instance, was the Valentine's Day special. The special on Super Bowl Sunday was Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, okra and apple cobbler.

Dairy bars are such a key part of the Arkansas culture that one should probably be inducted each year. Bailey's Dairy Treat at Hot Springs, the Bulldog at Bald Knob and the Daisy Queen at Marshall were among this year's finalists.

Bailey's on Park Avenue is one of three iconic dairy bars in the Spa City. The other two are King Kone on Malvern Avenue (which opened in 1971) and Frosty Treat on Grand Avenue (which opened in 1951). The Bulldog is known statewide for the strawberry shortcakes it serves in the spring. Traffic backs up onto the highway on the first day of shortcake season. In Searcy County, the Daisy Queen has been around since 1966.

There were 12 finalists in addition to the three inductees. All of them eventually will find their way into the Hall of Fame.

Finalists from Little Rock were Bruno's Little Italy, the Faded Rose and K. Hall & Sons. Lindsey's BBQ & Hospitality House of North Little Rock was also a finalist.

Blytheville's two most famous barbecue joints--the Dixie Pig and Kream Kastle--were finalists this year. Ernest Halsell opened the Rustic Inn in a log cabin at Blytheville in 1923 and began serving barbecue. His Dixie Pig opened in 1954. Kream Kastle started as a hot dog stand in 1952 and added barbecue in 1955. At both Dixie Pig and Kream Kastle, the barbecue sandwiches are known as "pig sandwiches."

Other 2022 finalists were Herman's Ribhouse at Fayetteville, the Ohio Club in Hot Springs, and Stoby's at Conway. I love them all, which is why narrowing the list to three is the most difficult activity I participate in each year.

The Arkansas food tradition is among our state's strengths. It's nice that the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame came along to recognize just how strong it is.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.