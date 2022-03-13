Club news: Hikes, quilts, railroads and more

Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon March 15 via Zoom. The candidates for Arkansas Secretary of State will speak.

Information: (479) 841-4420.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. March 17 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. Tanya Smith will speak about Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Lunch is $15. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. Email the club for the link.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite interested walkers to join them for a walk March 23 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store at 100 S.E. "J" St.

The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park, a Bentonville city park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking March 23 on the Bashore Ridge Loop Trail in Hobbs State Park. This will be a 4.5 mile loop hike. Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

To get to the trailhead, take Arkansas 12 in Hobbs State Park to Piney Road. The trailhead is 0.9 miles off Arkansas 12 on Piney Road.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Garden Club

The next Bella Vista Garden Club meeting will begin with social time from 9:30-10 a.m. March 23 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire in Bella Vista. Guest speaker will be the mayor of Bella Vista, Peter Christie. He will host an interactive discussion about the city's designation as a Tree City USA. He will discuss the requirements, the ongoing commitments, and what this means to the residents of Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Garden Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month. There are no meetings in July or August 2022.

Information: bellavistagardenclub.com.

Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 24 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Bring your questions; we have answers. We will continue meeting at the museum on the fourth Thursday of each month for now.

Information: sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will host a country store from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 2 at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Shop various items such as quilting notions, quilting patterns/books, quilting fabric, handmade boutique items, raffle quilts and other collectibles.

Guild member Alice McElwain is a certified quilt appraiser and will be available to appraise any quilt you may have for $10, revealing how old it is, the block pattern, what the material is, if it has a value, should it be appraised, and anything else you might want to know.

Other information will be available about the Calico Cut-Ups projects including Quilts of Valor, Calico Cut-Ups Scholarship, and the free Kids Quilt Kamp held in June. Calico Cut-Ups is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate an interest in quilts and quilt making, educate its members, provide for the interchange of information and encourage community giving.

Information: calicocutups.com.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. April 5 at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. The meeting will feature the owners of Simplicity Farms, lavender growers in Missouri.

The Master Gardeners are offering three $1,500 scholarships to the class of 2022. To be eligible, you must graduate from a school (public, private, charter, home) in Benton County; plan to study courses that lead to employment in plant-based fields, including but not limited to horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, plant science, soil science, or agriculture with a focus on plant science, landscape architecture design, turf management or food science. Also you must be accepted into the college/university of your choice. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will have their next meeting at 5 p.m. April 7 at the Bella Vista Public Library. The agenda will be a discussion and demonstration of proper settings for your iPhone/iPad that will enhance your battery life, help protect your privacy and improve your security while online.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the library. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome.

Information: Gene Goodrich at (479) 899-5531 or egoodrich1@gmail.com.