Community Briefs: Groups to host STEM event Thursday

Groups to host STEM event Thursday

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy, the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County, and Seeds2Stem will host a community science event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 17 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.

The goal of this event is to expose youth to the STEM field, create enrichment opportunities for students, and provide a family-fun event for the community, according to a news release.

This event will offer hands-on engaging activities for all participants. The session will also include food and door prizes. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. To RSVP, use this link: https://forms.gle/7FvQhskVWWVaXHN27.

Facilities committee seeks members

The Pine Bluff School District Facilities Committee is seeking new members. The first organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Little Theater at Pine Bluff High School, according to the district. Details: https://www.pinebluffschools.org.



