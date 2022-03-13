Community weighs in on school district

The Pine Bluff School District received responses from more than 500 patrons on its recent survey seeking community input about the district's future.

"The survey asked students, parents, staff members, and other community members to weigh in on what they value about PBSD and what they wish would change," according to a news release. "Hearing from this wide range of people helps PBSD develop a responsive plan to provide the best possible services for students. PBSD's goal is to create a hub of excellence and learning for the entire Pine Bluff community. This survey is the first opportunity of many in the strategic planning process for ALL stakeholders to have their voices, ideas, and experiences considered as the plan takes shape."

PBSD leaders analyzed the survey responses and found strong trends. Questions and responses included:

"What is something about PBSD that makes you proud and why?"

Respondents most frequently mentioned that they are proud of PBSD's caring staff, being PBSD alumni, the sense of community in the district, the strong athletic and musical programs, and PBSD's rich history. However, many others found it difficult to identify anything they were proud of in the district.

"If you had a magic wand, what is something about the Pine Bluff School District that you would change and why?"

Most frequently, respondents noted a desire to enhance facilities, increase safety in and around schools, improve school disciplinary practices, and increase the capacity of school and district leadership. Many people also noted that teachers need more resources and professional support to be successful.

THE FUTURE

People were also asked to choose words and ideas that would represent their hopes for PBSD's future. Safe, successful, organized, improved, well-resourced, and set high expectations for students rose to the top as the most important aspirations for the district.

PBSD leaders, students, and staff and the Community Advisory Committee will continue to review the collected data to shape the vision, goals, and values of the strategic plan. The information will help PBSD to begin to identify priorities and develop strategies to realize these aspirations.

The district will seek community input again in the spring, including the opportunity to participate in focus groups or open forums. Interested people should visit the PBSD Facebook page and district website for information on participating in focus groups.