Debate about who is state’s best remains

I was working at the newspaper in Pine Bluff and talking sports with a co-worker when the young man we hired to answer the phones and type up Little League scores snarled at me and shook his head.

“You dudes,” he said. “Ya’ll always be talkin’ about the olden days. Nobody cares about that stuff anymore.”

Ah, youth. It was his clumsy way of claiming no one is interested in history, which most people absolutely reject.

My co-worker and I were reminiscing at the time about the Overall Tournament and Parkdale, the Class B school that beat much larger schools while winning it all in 1979. For anyone interested enough to put their cell phones down for a minute, the Overall Tournament matched state champions in each class to determine the best boys and girls teams in Arkansas each year from 1972 to 1992, when coaches who didn’t like losing after winning a state championship killed it.

The question about who is best is still as pertinent today as it was when teams settled it on the court.

The boys and girls teams at North Little Rock can rightfully claim to be the best overall after winning state championships last week in Arkansas’ largest classification. But what about the Jonesboro boys, who whipped Marion 55-28 to win the championship in Class 5A? Jonesboro can certainly lay claim as the best, especially with a resume that includes wins over North Little Rock and Class 6A runner-up Bentonville at the Hurricane Classic in December.

Are you going to tell them they’re not the best in the state this season? I’m not, for sure. Regardless, Jonesboro will have its chance beginning next season when the Hurricane are bumped up to Class 6A because of reclassification.

There are other champions who would’ve enjoyed a chance against the bigger schools, including the Melbourne girls, who destroyed Bigelow 63-30 to claim its fourth consecutive state championship in Class 2A. The 33-point win marked the 15th time Melbourne (34-0) won a game by at least 30 points this season.

Oh, and don’t forget, this is a Melbourne team that won without Jenna Lawrence, the University of Arkansas commit who transferred to Farmington before the start of her junior year. Losing Lawrence didn’t slow the Lady Bearkatz, who showed again the program is bigger than any one player.

“This year we thought we were going to lose a lot,” said Kenley McCarn, who scored 31 points in the championship game for Melbourne. “Everybody doubted us, and after the first five games of the year, we thought we’d be 0-5. But we fixed that pretty quick.”

What about the Bergman girls, who finished 43-0 after beating Lamar for the second time to win the state championship in Class 3A? Were the Lady Panthers better this season than North Little Rock or Greenwood, the Class 5A state champion?

Who knows? But I enjoyed when those questions were settled in a centralized location on a basketball court in Conway. Those were good times for, sure, especially when Parkdale provided the state of Arkansas with its own version of the movie “Hoosiers” that followed the real life story of the Milan Indians, who won it all in 1954 when every team in Indiana played for one single state championship.

Yes, there was a time when every high school basketball team in Indiana played for one championship. One classification. One champion. Look it up. It’s history.

Without the Overall Tournament, fans can argue about who’s best in Arkansas where all controversies in the world are debated these days.

On Twitter or with fake names on message boards.



