The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices March 1-7.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

21-333. Alvis Williams v. Carrie Williams

21-477. Ashley Copher v. Leslie Copher

21-504. Dena Spillers v. George Spillers

21-512. Kelsi Huskey v. Shawn Huskey

22-44. Sandra Richards v. Anthony Richards

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-197. Charles Howard v. Shaylia Howard

21-219. Taylor Wagner v. Serena Wagner

21-298. Thea Ballinger v. Lester Ballinger

21-335. Catrina Dye v. Joe David Dye