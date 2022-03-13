EDITORIAL: Spooks speak

Last week the U.S. House Intelligence Committee met, and invited the nation's top spies to talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If our spies are right, it doesn't look good. For anybody.

Our spooks seem to think that Vladimir Putin has bitten off more than he can chew, but he can't back down now. They expect things to get worse in Ukraine before they get better.

"I think Putin is angry and frustrated right now," said CIA Director William Burns. "He's likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties. His military planning and assumptions were based on a quick, decisive victory."

Well then. If what is happening in Ukraine today is Vladimir Putin having regard for civilian casualties, what would all-out total war look like? There were pictures coming out last week of maternity wards being bombed to rubble.

The CIA director said his people think Vlad the Impaler invaded Ukraine with four false assumptions in mind: 1) He thought Ukraine was weak. 2) He thought Europe wouldn't respond much. 3) He thought he'd prepped the Russian economy for sanctions. 4) He thought his military would fight better.

"He's been proven wrong on every count," Burns said.

What's next? (Burns might be the best to guess; he was the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2005-2008.) Director Burns said to expect "an ugly next few weeks." And, according to NPR, our intelligence people expect the Ukrainians to keep up their fierce resistance, too.

"The challenge [Putin] faces--and this is the biggest question that's hung over our analysis of his planning for months now--is he has no sustainable political endgame in the face of what is going to continue to be fierce resistance from Ukrainians," Burns said.

Which makes a body wonder why the Russian president invaded in the first place with 150,000 troops. Ukraine has 44 million people. The Ukrainian military could be overwhelmed by a mass of Russian tanks, but those 150,000 troops are facing a population that's target practicing in the backyard in preparation. That is, when some of them aren't target practicing on Russian general officers and those further down the ranks.

From the Russian point of view, this whole invasion has been a mess. Not only did the Ukrainians not roll over, and neither did the West, but invasion convoys have been stuck, fuel hasn't reached the front, and captured soldiers have been filmed calling home to mother, crying. The other day, Mr. Putin assured his country that Russian conscripts weren't being used in Ukraine, only to have his own defense department contradict him the next day. The Western press is taking pictures of injured children. Even the weather isn't cooperating: A massive cold front this weekend might drop the temperature to below zero in Ukraine, turning Russia's military hardware into 40-ton freezers, according to one analyst quoted in The Times of London.

Just to put too fine a point on it: The weather is moderating early in Germany, which might not need Russian heating oil as much as Putin may have thought a few weeks ago.

What does a despot do when everything turns against him?

We may be about to find out.

Bari Weiss has a podcast now that she no longer has a column at The New York Times. (She resigned from the paper.) Her last podcast on Putin, Biden, Ukraine and the war is a must-listen. She invited three Deep Thinkers to talk about what was going on: 1) Niall Ferguson, who (get this) is a fellow at Stanford and Harvard, and whose book on Henry Kissinger is about a million pages long and still incredibly readable. 2) Walter Russell Mead, The Wall Street Journal international columnist. And 3) Francis Fukuyama, who may be best recognized by his unfortunately named book "The End of History and the Last Man."

In the podcast, after Professor Fukuyama claimed that President Biden had handled the Ukrainian crisis adeptly, Professor Ferguson felt the need to challenge that assumption, but in his Scottish way:

"May I disagree completely?"

He was given permission.

"In Russian literature, there is, of course, a great novel--'The Idiot.' Biden is the idiot. The reason [the Russian invasion] happened is because the Biden administration slowed down deliveries of armaments to Ukraine, lifted the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was supposed to bypass Ukraine, signaled to Russia that they would not support Ukraine militarily, and therefore made it clear to Putin that he had a opportunity to take military action with only sanctions to fear. The Biden administration strategy, which was completely misconceived, was to threaten sanctions--'such sanctions as you've never experienced,' 'the worst sanctions'-- as if that was going to deter Putin. It was never going to deter him. And then they tried something even crazier. Which was to say, 'You're going to invade and we know the date.' As if that was somehow going to stop him invading. And the worst and craziest thing they tried was to get the Chinese to persuade him from invading when the Chinese had given him the green light ... .

"This has been a debacle, Frank, that has allowed a massive war to break out that could have been prevented if there had not been such clear signs of weakness last year from Biden."

Other presidents are mentioned in the podcast, and given their fair share of blame in emboldening Russia. Including Trump, Obama, and both Bushes.

Our respect for Niall Ferguson notwithstanding, we don't think the current president is an idiot. This is a failure of the West, and aggression from the East.

Ms. Weiss' podcast is worth the time to look it up. The interview is eye-opening. We refer you to it here: arkansasonline.com/313pod/