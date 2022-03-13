OPINION | LET'S TALK: Education ‘lacking’ in these parts





Just about every week, my co-workers and I get some infographic-bearing, email news release telling us how Arkansas ranks in some category or another via poll, survey or metrics-gathering effort.

Some of the categories are more off-the-wall than others. More than 334,000 Arkies are healthier after having given up long commutes in favor of working from home. Half of us avoid posting about politics on social media because we fear being ostracized. One in three of us in the Land of the Clintons has fallen out with our neighbors over parking. A whopping 1.6 million folks in this particular piece of the Louisiana Purchase are "gray area drinkers" — gray area drinking defined as "a space between two extreme behaviors: drinking within the realm between acceptable moderate drinking and a diagnosed alcohol use disorder." (Hmmm. Matter of fact, a lot of these news releases concern surveys about drinking.) And, we'd want Hattie Caraway on our state flag if the flag were to be redone.

One of the latest of these e-releases bears the disheartening subject line "New Study: Arkansas ranks #11 for Least Educated State in America."

This discovery was made when "the scholarship website Scholaroo conducted an in-depth analysis of 2022's Most & Least Educated States in America" (scholaroo.com/most-least-educated-states), the sender writes.

To determine where each of the 50 states falls, analysts for Scholaroo looked at educational attainment levels and the quality of schools. "The data set contained 19 metrics ranging from the share of college graduates to the share of vocational school graduates to literacy and numeracy rates." Arkansas came in No. 40, with 44.15 points.

It also came in 46th for educational attainment; 36th for school quality. The state did better in the categories of Best School System in America (No. 32) and considerably better in high school graduation rate (No. 16) and SAT scores (also No. 16).

So which state came in first? Massachusetts, with 84.45 points. Last? Don't mutter "Thank God for Mississippi." It's our neighbor to the immediate northwest: Oklahoma, with 36 points. But Mississippi did come in 46th. Louisiana, my husband's and late father's home state, came in 48th, with 38.71 points.

It's the usual chapter and verse for Southern states, in fact, when it comes to rankings in such categories as education, social issues and economic issues. We came in right ahead of Alabama. Even the more big-time Southern states fulfilled the stereotype, somewhat, by coming in on the lower half of the rankings: Texas at No. 37. Florida at 36. Georgia at 34. South Carolina at 39. The usual "Yankee blue-blood" states — New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, along with the DC-area Southern states and Missouri — were among the top 25 states.

We ran a story in this paper some years ago about the relatively low number of college grads the state was cranking out. One notable reason given: People here valued getting a job, and earning some money to live, over getting an education.

Granted, college has gotten expensive enough that no one can be blamed for weighing the cost of earning a particular degree against 1) the likelihood that they'll find a job in which they can use their studies ... especially one with which they can make those student-loan payments; and 2) learning a trade, at a lower cost, that will garner them an even better salary than, say, that of a middle-aged newspaper editor. But the Scholaroo study indicates that our number of vocational school graduates isn't that great, either.

The news release quotes the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: "A typical American worker with a bachelor's degree earns on average $26,000 more per year than a worker with just a high school diploma." But somebody has to do the work that doesn't pay well. In at least a near-perfect world, the low-paying jobs would all be stepping stones, taken only by those guaranteed to be on their way to better-paying careers.

But as we know, the coffee barista or restaurant server or motel housekeeper isn't always on her way to an acting career (well, in L.A. or New York, anyway) or working part time while going to college. That job may be the best this person can do as far as feeding herself and her family. If she came out of the gate loaded down with obstacles to moving on to a better life, the rut she's in may appear too deep to climb out of, and the "nickel" job might be "it" for her.

Depressing to think of, regardless of where this worker may live.

Of course, not-so-educated people making not-so-much money can be found anywhere, including the states at the top of that survey list. That being said, I'm concerned about low-wagers and schools-with-issues wherever they are, not just those in Arkansas.

Which is why I'm a big fan not only of programs that give people a fish, but any program dedicated to teaching people to fish ... especially people who feel they have no access to a fishing pole; need help even reaching for one or need encouragement to dream about holding said pole — wherever their state may rank in an education survey.

All of us who received good educations/have degrees on our walls should be fans of the same. No matter where our state is ranked in an education survey.

