Elite QB has 'amazing' Arkansas visit

Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway visited Arkansas for a second time Saturday and is ready to return for a third visit.

“It went real good. It was amazing,” said Lagway, who said he will “most definitely” visit Arkansas again. “I had a great time down here. Amazing hospitality they’ve shown and I loved it.”

Lagway, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Willis, Texas, is rated the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the nation in the 2024 class by On3's consensus rankings, which compile rankings from all four major recruiting services.

He visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last November. His father, Derek Lagway, who was a running back at Baylor, and his teammate, sophomore receiver Cannon Roach, accompanied him on the latest visit.

When asked what the visit did for Arkansas’ chances to land his commitment, Lagway left no doubt he was high on the Hogs.

“Oh, real high, amazing here,” Lagway said. “I can’t wait to come back up here. I had a real good time. Definitely up there. Definitely real high up there. The family atmosphere they’re showing, Coach (Sam) Pittman is a real good guy. I can’t wait to further my relationship with him as well.”

Lagway has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Baylor, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Houston and Georgia Tech and others. The Razorbacks were the sixth team to offer Lagway last September.

He completed 137 of 247 passes for 1,579 yards and 17 touchdowns, and rushed 127 times for 715 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Lagway completed 8 of 25 passes for 128 yards and 1 touchdown as a freshman and recorded 18 tackles and 1 tackle for loss as a safety.

He is also an outstanding baseball pitching prospect who has shown a 93 mph fastball from the right side. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is interested in Lagway.

Attending the Razorbacks’ baseball game against Chicago-Illinois on Saturday was a highlight of the trip, as were the football and baseball facilities.

"It’s one of the top facilities I’ve been around," Lagway said of the Hunt Baseball Development Center that opened last year. "It’s real nice. Really, really nice.”