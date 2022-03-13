Farmington Planning Commission OKs plan for townhouses

FARMINGTON -- The land that once was the site of a three-story, majestic house with an outside winding staircase will be used for a new multifamily complex on Old Farmington Road.

The Planning Commission on Feb. 28 approved the large-scale development plan for Old Farmington Road Townhomes at 272 E. Old Farmington Road. The complex will have one duplex that faces the street and seven four-plexes located on a private driveway into the development, a total of 30 units.

The development is owned by Brad Smith with Sycamore Investments LLC. Smith also is the developer of seven townhomes just down the street on Old Farmington Road.

The commission approved the large-scale development plan contingent on several conditions: The garage doors for the duplex have to meet design standards, a lot line has to be adjusted and the developer will be required to pay money in lieu of dedicated park land, which is $300 per multifamily unit or $9,000.

The development, which is located on 4.19 acres, includes a retention pond for stormwater drainage in the northwest corner of the property.

Jerry Coyle, builder for the development, said the complex will have a combination of units with one bedroom, three bedrooms or four bedrooms. Some of the units have single-car garages and some will not have a garage, according to Coyle.

Smith purchased the four acres in 2019, including the three-story house built in 1858. The house was in disrepair, and Smith demolished it for safety reasons. The City Council approved a request from Smith to rezone the land from residential and commercial to multifamily residential at its May 2021 meeting.

In other action, the commission approved the final plat for Phase 2 of Goose Creek Village, which is on 20.34 acres located to the west of Phase 1 off Double Springs Road. The final plat includes $34,200 for payment in lieu of dedicated park land. For residential subdivisions, this payment is $600 per lot. Phase 2 has 57 lots.

First Apostolic Church Request

The commission also approved a variance request from First Apostolic Church at 750 W. Main St.

The church is planning an addition of 1,266 square feet for its building located near U.S. 62. The addition is a 47% increase of the building, 22% over the allowable percentage without requesting a variance. The church requested a variance to the requirement that it would have to submit an application for a large-scale development plan.

The church explained its request for the variance in an attachment. The addition will allow the church to move its sanctuary to the back of the building and the existing sanctuary would be converted into a foyer with a divider wall and double doors. Moving the sanctuary will help with noise from highway traffic and improve safety for those in the sanctuary.

Additional seating will not be added to the sanctuary, according to the attachment.

City staff recommended the variance. Melissa McCarville, business manager, said plans will be reviewed and approved before a building permit is issued, in addition to building inspections during construction.

Several people from the church attended the commission meeting, and they all applauded after the commission approved the variance.

"That's better than boos," said commission member Jay Moore.

Commission chairman Robert Mann agreed, noting the commission is not used to getting applause for its decisions.

No action was taken on the remaining items on the agenda.

New Cell Tower

Greg Ferris, on behalf of SCI Wireless and Tillman Infrastructure of Heath, Texas, provided information to the commission on its new 150-foot cell tower that will be located off Lossing Street. The commission approved a conditional use permit for the monopole cell tower at its Dec. 28 meeting but denied a request from SCI Wireless for a variance to allow external antennas on the tower.

Ferris said Farmington's telecommunications ordinance allows monopole type structures with internal antennas or other stealth/camouflaged type tower structures.

The SCI Wireless tower will be a monopole-pine stealth tower installed in an area surrounded by trees. Ferris provided photos of examples of similar towers in other cities.

City Attorney Steve Tennant assured commission members the tower met the requirements of Farmington's cell tower ordinance.

McCarville said she asked Ferris to attend the meeting so that commission members would understand what the company planned to do and wouldn't be surprised when a tower that looked like a tree was installed instead of a tower that looked like a tall pole.

Pedal Pops Proposal

In other business, the commission discussed at length a proposal from Mike Thompson, owner of Pedal Pops at 169 W. Main St. Thompson is expanding his business to add spots for food trucks but said he's realized he does not have enough parking places for his employees, vendors and customers.

He said he has bought 0.2 acres at 175 W. Vine St. and is proposing to rezone that lot from residential to commercial for a paved parking lot for employees and vendors. In addition, he asked about the possibility of the city vacating an easement on South Hill Street that he could also use as part of the same parking lot.

Concerns by several commission members about the proposal included having a parking lot in a residential area near the creek and no sidewalks along the street to get to Pedal Pops. Other commissioners said they liked the idea.

After the discussion, the suggestion was made to Thompson that if he wants to pursue the proposal, he should submit a request to rezone the West Vine Street property to residential office and submit a request for the city to vacate the easement on South Hill Street.

Both requests will require a public hearing, Tennant said. In addition, both would have to be approved by the Farmington City Council.

If the requests are approved, then the next step would be to submit a site plan for the Planning Commission to consider.