Fayetteville hopes to retain and attract dispatchers





FAYETTEVILLE -- Dispatchers for the city have continued to answer calls and get emergency responders where they need to go in a timely manner, but it's been more of a grind than usual, according to the police chief.

The city's dispatch center experienced high turnover last year. Thirteen of 25 employees quit over the course of the year, prompting supervisors to work the radio, light duty officers to help check information and dispatchers to work overtime, Police Chief Mike Reynolds said. The City Council approved an extra position for the dispatch center in this year's budget, and now 20 of 26 positions are filled, he said.

Administrators want to keep the dispatch center employees they have and entice qualified applicants. To do that, the council will consider Tuesday approving a retention package totaling $69,576. The request is on the council's consent agenda, meaning it will pass without discussion unless a council member objects.

The package includes an extra $1.50 per hour for dispatchers who work 2 p.m. through 6 a.m. Dispatchers who train fellow employees or who are bilingual would each get a 2% increase.

Employees who work at least five years at the center would receive longevity pay based on years of experience. Those with five to nine years of experience would get an extra $250 annually. Ten to 14 years of experience would net $500 annually. Employees with 15 to 19 years of experience would get a $1,000 yearly bonus. Those with 20 to 24 years would get $2,000. Employees with at least 25 years of experience would get $3,000 every year.

The pay range for a city dispatcher is $17.84 to $26.65 an hour. The council separately has a 5% citywide employee pay structure increase on its agenda Tuesday, and if approved, would raise the pay range for dispatchers to $18.73 to $27.99 per hour, effective April 4, according to Missy Cole, the city's human resources director.

Getting ghosted

Reynolds said he believes dispatchers have the most difficult job in public safety.

It takes a minimum of six months to train a dispatcher, and the job entails answering calls, knowing how to handle each call properly and what priority it should get and entering information correctly, Reynolds said. Call volume went up 12% the past two years with the onset of the pandemic, and last year the center received 155,000 calls, of which 46,000 were for emergencies, he said.

The "great resignation" of the pandemic has taken its toll on emergency service personnel, Reynolds said. Employees have sought private-sector jobs that often pay more and have less day-to-day stress, he said.

More than 33 million Americans quit their jobs since last spring, according to a January article from National Public Radio. Many workers retired early and lower-wage earners sought better pay and amenities.

At the same time, the unemployment rate in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area is 1.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means not only is it difficult to keep employees, but it's hard to find qualified applicants, Reynolds said.

The center hit 32% turnover in 2017, and as a result, the city raised dispatcher pay by $3 an hour, according to Reynolds. The turnover rate dropped in 2018 and 2019, but climbed back up in 2020 and reached a peak last year, he said.

"The concern for me is, if you don't get control of this turnover rate and retain the valuable employees that you have, then we're going to be in a situation where we're going to have to figure out something different," Reynolds said.

Open dispatch positions used to attract dozens of applications, and the center could keep a steady flow of employees coming through to counteract turnover, said Kathy Stocker, the city's dispatch director.

"What's happening now is we think it's Christmas because we had an application," she said. "We'll go a week or more without a single application."

The center can't hire just anyone, Stocker said. Applicants must pass a typing and written test and make it through interviews and a background check. Often, an applicant going through the process seemingly vanishes, she said.

"I just get ghosted," Stocker said.

Supervisors are working weekends and doing what they can to reduce employee overtime, Stocker said. Employees understand the responsibility of the job, and supervisors make sure no one gets into a situation where they can't do the job, she said.

"It has been a challenge," Stocker said. "Everyone who's here, they all understand what's happening, and they're dedicated people. This is a very interesting job, and it takes a special person to be able to do it."

A specialized profession

Other municipalities in Northwest Arkansas are experiencing challenges keeping their dispatch workforce loaded, although disparities vary.

Fort Smith has all five of its dispatcher supervisor positions filled, with 16 of 24 telecommunicator positions filled. Dispatchers can earn $15.54 to $24.83 an hour depending on experience. Entry level hires move automatically to $16.55 an hour after one year of satisfactory service, according to Capt. Wes Milam with the Police Department.

Springdale has 20 of 31 dispatch positions filled, said Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Police Department. Pay range is $35,006 to $52,509 annually for a regular dispatcher, but if she becomes a senior dispatcher, then the maximum is $63,291, he said.

"We are actively seeking qualified candidates, but like every other agency around, we too are struggling to find quality applicants," Taylor said.

Rogers has 24 dispatch positions, with 17 filled. Starting pay is $17.42 an hour, although applicants with experience can make more, said Mark Baughman, communications coordinator with the city's dispatch center.

Dispatchers are meeting the needs of the city with a new center that recently opened using money from a voter-approved bond issue in 2018, he said. However, open positions are putting additional strain on employees, he said.

"Recruiting and retention seem to be a nationwide problem from what I am seeing," Baughman said. "I would say it may be even more pronounced in Northwest Arkansas due to us having to compete with the large corporations in the area. A 911 telecommunicator is a very technical job. If it doesn't get into the dispatcher's blood and become a 'calling,' they can generally find a higher-paying job, as I have seen multiple times."

Bentonville has 22 total dispatch positions with three open. However, two candidates are in the hiring process, said Ed Wheeler, the city's Human Resources manager.

Starting pay for a dispatcher is $17.84 an hour, but once an employee finishes training, pay range can increase to $18.80 to $25.04 an hour. More advanced positions can earn up to $32.46 an hour, he said. The pay range for the telecommunications manager position is $27.42 to $42.94 an hour.

Washington County's dispatch center has 14 of 20 positions filled. The county has had as many as nine open positions recently, Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said. Dispatchers start at $16.97 an hour.

"We are struggling with covering shifts and current employees having to work so much overtime that stress and burnout are of great concern," he said. "This is a highly specialized profession, and it can take six to eight months to get a new person trained."

Benton County dispatchers start at $19 an hour and the center has 25 of 37 positions filled. Even when the center receives applications to fill open positions, often the person will not show up for testing or interviews, said Jennifer Persons, director.

"We do have enough staffing to cover all of our minimum staffing requirements 24/7, but we do need to raise that from just the bare minimum," she said. "The last couple of years battling covid has been our nemesis."

All but one of 11 positions at the Sebastian County dispatch center are filled. Starting pay is $14.53 an hour.

The center gained two more positions this year and the retention rate is strong, although fewer applications typically come in lately with open positions compared to a few years ago, said JoBeth Harris, communications director for the county's dispatch center.

Lorrie May, a 9-1-1 dispatcher with the Fayetteville Police Department, speaks Friday, March 11, 2022, with emergency crews as they respond to a small fire in the city while working at a desk inside the department's station in downtown Fayetteville.



Dispatchers with the Fayetteville Police Department work Friday, March 11, 2022, inside the department's station in downtown Fayetteville.



Retention package

Fayetteville’s City Council will consider a budget adjustment to retain dispatchers. The cost breakdown is as follows:

$40,560 — Shift differential payment

$11,500 — Longevity pay

$6,441 — Pension (retirement savings)

$3,636 — Federal payroll taxes

$3,412 — Certification pay

$3,117 — Specialized pay

$850 — Medicare payroll taxes

Total — $69,576

