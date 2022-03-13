Flashback 2

Editor’s note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Skills are deficient

The recent news story, “Report says grades up, reading lags,” explained that more than a quarter of 12th-graders have not mastered basic reading skills. This grim statistic calls for immediate action to assist young students as they are first developing their reading abilities before they fall behind.

The need is even greater in Arkansas’ poor, rural areas, where 48 percent of low-income fourth-graders scored below the basic level of achievement on national assessment. The unique needs of these children place an enormous strain on rural schools, already taxed by high transportation expenses, teacher shortages and limited revenue sources. However, with a helping hand, rural schools and students can reverse these statistics.

For an example, Save the Children is providing in-school and after-school literacy programs in rural schools in 12 states, including Arkansas. Through one-on-one tutoring, many students in these programs have not only made significant gains in their reading abilities, but have developed a passion for reading.

Before students reach graduation day, they should all be offered the chance to get extra help with reading. After all, what good is a high school diploma if you can’t read?

TOMMIE ROBINSON SR.

Dermott



