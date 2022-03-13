Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Collect those taxes

I am a Vietnam vet, and I am sick and tired of everyone that wants to cut taxes, but they want to spend, spend, spend. The state needs to collect those out-of-state taxes on those companies who sell to Arkansas without taxes. Taxes are what keep this country and state running.

There was a recent letter about farmers hiring migrant workers. But it seems a lot of people in this country would rather be on government help than working on farms on their hands and knees. Farmers have to hire those who will work. In California, they pay farm labor $11 to $15 an hour. So go to work and pay taxes. Help make America great again.

CALVIN LEONARD

Judsonia