Ford helps Panthers close another title

HOT SPRINGS -- Ben Lindsey is a self-described big New York Yankees fan, and though the Magnolia coach oversees the Panthers boys' basketball team, he sees a striking similarity between a Hall of Fame Yankees reliever and one of his own -- Derrian Ford.

"Mariano Rivera," Lindsey said in reference to Ford. "Greatest closer of all time."

It's something Lindsey often reminds Ford of, and he made it known again in a back hallway at Bank OZK Arena on Saturday night, gesturing toward the University of Arkansas signee, saying, "That's the greatest closer in Arkansas right there."

Ford closed it out yet again for the Magnolia Panthers on Saturday. The guard finished with 29 points and five rebounds as he and his teammates completed an undefeated season and their third Class 4A boys state championship in four seasons with a 59-56 win against Blytheville.

"No matter what happens, [Ford] always believes he's going to win," Lindsey said. "He doesn't get frustrated. He doesn't get flustered. I'm sure he does a little bit like all of us, but he doesn't let it affect him. And he doesn't try to do too much, which is something to be said for a guy that can do everything that he can do.

"He believes in himself and he plays within himself, and he wills us to win."

Despite the guard being considered by his coach as the closer for Magnolia (29-0), Ford acknowledged he didn't play his best basketball late in Saturday's game. In the fourth quarter, he was 2 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, scoring 7 of his 29 points and grabbing an offensive rebound, while also recording a turnover and a foul.

Although it wasn't a case of Ford heating up late, he did what his coach explained, appearing as collected as someone could in a game that came down to the wire and commanding his team on the court, even if he didn't have the ball in his hands.

The Panthers held their biggest lead, 43-33, with 1:26 left in the third quarter, but that dwindled to one possession by the game's end. The margin was 57-56 with 7 seconds remaining.

Ford didn't feel any nerves late, he said, and that confidence didn't come solely from within himself.

"We have great players," Ford said. "I'm not the only one on this team, and people can step up and make free throws."

Magnolia forward Davonte Walker hit two free throws with 6 seconds left to push the Panthers' lead back to 59-56. Walker's final two free-throw attempts were one of two instances in the fourth quarter in which the Panthers hit both free throws on eight trips to the line.

"These kids have had a target on their back every game for three years, and they find a way to win," Lindsey said. "They come up with plays. We get it to Derrian when he needs it. He makes plays, but these other guys, they come up with steals, deflections, rebounds, free throws.

"You never know who's going to make the right play."

Whether it was Ford, Walker or any other Panther, Magnolia consistently made plays on the defensive end, coming up with eight steals and turning them into 19 points off turnovers. It was a substantial response to larger Blytheville (28-8).

Blytheville 6-9 forward Rashaud Marshall handled the test of the undefeated Panthers quite well, playing a big role for the Chickasaws. He finished 8 of 11 from the field with 20 points and 12 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. Guard TJ Jackson, who's listed at 6-5, had a game-high 16 rebounds with eight offensive boards.

Ford acknowledged that he felt he needed to better handle Jackson on the glass, but Blytheville Coach McKenzie Pierce pointed to the free-throw line, as well as his team's turnovers, as significant factors in Saturday's outcome.

"That's not the reason we lost, but ... Rashaud Marshall shot three free throws and [Ford] shoots 11. That's tough to overcome," Pierce said. "When I looked at the stats, those were the first two things that popped, was that we had 13 turnovers and they had five, and then we didn't shoot a free throw until the second half."

The Chickasaws finished 5 of 8 at the free-throw line, while the Panthers were 15 of 22. Blytheville made 1 of 4 on free throws in the fourth quarter.