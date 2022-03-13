Greenwood mayor’s address talks growth, development

Population

Greenwood’s population grew from 8,952 to 9,516 between April 1, 2010, and April 1, 2020.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

GREENWOOD -- Sebastian County's second-largest city can expect to continue growing in the years to come, according to its mayor.

Mayor Doug Kinslow discussed past and future growth in his State of the City Address at the City Council meeting Monday.

Kinslow said with numerous developments taking shape in the River Valley, the city needs to acknowledge, accept and control its growth as best it can in a way honoring its heritage and paves the way for future opportunities.

These developments include the Air Force selecting Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith as its preferred location for a permanent pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program, as well as Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority trustees approving selling 20 acres and four buildings to Los-Angeles-based TGE Global Entertainment to develop a $30 million movie production studio in the Chaffee Crossing area in Fort Smith. Both took place last year.

Kinslow expressed his belief the Greenwood community is at a "crossroads of growth and development."

"It's vital that we take action to ensure that we prepare for this growth and think outside the box, working alongside developers and entrepreneurs, doing all we can to provide them with support and encouragement," Kinslow said. "Growth creates more opportunities for our citizens, and more investments in our community that lead to more choices, meaning people will not have to leave town to eat or shop, which ends up keeping more revenue local. We need to be proactive and prepare."

The city issued 77 building permits for single-family, multi-family and commercial construction projects in 2021, including a Waffle House and several other new businesses, according to Kinslow. These were valued at more than $5 million.

Going forward, Kinslow said the city's Economic and Community Development Committee and Chamber of Commerce are working with Realtors to identify available commercial properties for prospective developers. The committee is also working with the City Council to develop an annexation plan.

Sonny Bell, committee member and Greenwood's planning director, said those involved in the annexation plan are in the process of identifying areas to bring into the city lending them to residential and commercial development. The plan would also serve the purpose of giving the city a more square shape. Bell likened the city's current form to an "hourglass laying on its side".

The Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office and Sebastian County, as well as voters in a future election, will have to approve the annexation plan before it can be put into action, Bell said.

Kinslow cited the Curve and East Village as examples of Greenwood's continuing expansion this year.

Bell described the Curve as a commercial venture with a number of companies, although construction hasn't started yet. It's located on the northwest corner of Arkansas 10 Spur and U.S. 71 outside the city to the west.

"It has been applied for through the county to come into the city limits under annexation," Bell said. "And then once that is done, then we will look at the infrastructure needed for that area and move forward from there."

The East Village, as its name implies, is a subdivision within the eastern part of the city on Arkansas 10, according to Bell. It will have different types of residences, as well as features such as green spaces and walking trails. The project's groundbreaking took place earlier this year and it will have 251 homes when finished.

On a related note, Kinslow said the city will complete a water line project this year to service future growth along Arkansas 10 in eastern Greenwood.

"One thing I have learned is when we build infrastructure, projects follow, which over time not only provide new amenities for our citizens, but grows our city's revenue," Kinslow said.

This project is currently in the bidding process, according to Bell.

However, Greenwood's growth won't be limited to homes, businesses and city infrastructure projects. Kinslow said the Greenwood School District plans to build a third elementary school, a project financed through the district's current funding at no additional cost to residents.

John Ciesla, superintendent for the School District, confirmed the district is in the early stages of building a school for kindergarten through fourth-graders. It will be on 12 acres the district purchased in Chaffee Crossing for $300,000 about two months ago.

Ciesla said the facility will help accommodate an enrollment increase the School District has seen recently, especially over the past two years, and prepare for the future. The School District grew by about 160 students between last year and now.

Ciesla largely attributed the enrollment increase to growth in both Greenwood and Chaffee Crossing. The new facility will also make it easier for district parents in the Chaffee Crossing area to bring their children to school.

The district intends to pay for the project without having to ask voters for an increase to its millage rate of 40.6 mills, Ciesla said. It submitted an application for state money in February.

Among other developments Kinslow discussed Monday were a traffic relief bypass project that's scheduled in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a new completed master plan for the city's Bell Park that includes a new splash pad and additional amenities and an ordinance that's in the works to increase food trucks "responsibly and fairly."

The statue of a soldier salutes on Friday, March 11, 2022, in front of the clock tower at Greenwood Town Square in Greenwood. At his State of the City Address at the Greenwood City Council's meeting on Monday, Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said with numerous developments taking shape in the River Valley, the city needs to acknowledge, accept and control its growth as best it can in a way that honors its heritage and paves the way for future opportunities. Visit nwaonline.com/220313Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

