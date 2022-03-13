Hedonism on display

THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- "Which side are you on?!"

An animated older gentleman named Ray-Ray is shouting in my ear, demanding to know my political orientation. "You still haven't told us!"

I am tucked into the outdoor bar of City Fire, a popular watering hole in The Villages, a massive senior-living community in central Florida that has gained notoriety as a MAGA stronghold. After a couple of cold and drizzly January days, people are eager to fraternize once more.

Inside, the restaurant is crowded, with patrons nodding along to the live music or cutting loose on the small dance floor. Outside, where heaters and plastic sheeting hold back the chill, folks are packed together watching golf on TVs, taking advantage of $3 happy-hour beer, and swapping stories at top volume.

Villagers, as the community's 130,000 residents are known, tend to be an outgoing bunch. They are perpetually coming up to introduce themselves and then quiz you about yourself. These folks love a good party, and a good argument.

I'm talking with a small gaggle of veterans--all men, all supporters of former President Donald Trump--about voting rights and voting fraud. This is a hot topic in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has become a crusader for voting restrictions, or "guardrails," as he calls them.

It is also a topic with fresh relevance at The Villages, where four residents have been arrested in recent months on allegations of voting twice in the 2020 election. (Three of the four were registered Republicans.) Legally speaking, double voting is the kind of fraud a certain former president and his followers might consider worth fretting about.

Not my City Fire companions. "You're talking about four votes out of more than 100,000 people!" objects Ray-Ray.

In fact, around The Villages, where Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 2 to 1, I haven't run across many conservatives perturbed by possible fraud in their midst. Some profess to know little if anything about the arrests. Others, like Ray-Ray and his buddy Marty, are fired up about voting fraud generally, just not the kind where a few of their neighbors may have done something careless or stupid.

These vets say they know what real fraud looks like. They hail from places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, where the cities, they say, are rife with electoral malfeasance, some of which they claim to have seen firsthand. (Marty insists Detroit is a disaster.)

The isolated incidents that maybe happened here? Pfft. They could not care less. And the fact that I am asking about the issue tells them which team I root for in the great blood sport of American politics. As if being part of the Fake News media weren't bad enough. The men have already warned me that there is a gun-toting regular whom I should avoid tonight if I don't want trouble.

Marty and Ray-Ray are joking. Even in the midst of a political rant, the residents here are an overwhelmingly helpful and friendly bunch. That is the motto of this place, as trumpeted on banners hanging all around the town squares: "The Villages: America's Friendliest Hometown."

But for many people, "friendly" is not the first word that springs to mind to describe The Villages. The conservative community has long been a campaign stop for GOP politicians, but the rise of Trumpism dialed up the tribalism.

The enclave became known as a hotbed of partisan brawling during the 2020 campaign. Public screaming matches erupted. Property was vandalized. Neighbors stopped speaking to one another. Mahjong groups and golf foursomes broke up. That summer, a video went viral of a Villager shouting "white power" during a golf-cart parade celebrating Trump's birthday. The episode introduced The Villages to the broader public, and not in a good way.

This senior mecca--the nation's largest--emerged from humble roots. In the early 1980s, H. Gary Morse, a onetime ad man, took over his father's mobile home park in an unlovely patch of Florida cow country. (Some of the mobile units can still be seen in the northern end of the Villages, which residents euphemistically refer to as "the historic district.")

Morse soon realized that to draw people to this landlocked region en masse, he needed to give them amenities--lots of them. Soon followed golf courses, swimming pools, shops, restaurants, movie theaters, sports facilities, rec centers (of which there are more than 100) and endless clubs (2,900-plus).

Today, The Villages isn't so much a retirement community as an empire, a collection of dozens of neighborhoods covering more than 32 square miles spread over three counties, with the bulk in Sumter County, with more than 60,000 households. And expanding, fast. Dump trucks and excavators swarm the developing areas, and new buildings spring up practically overnight.

Housing prices are out of control, gripe residents. (A lovely but modest home in the Village of Chitty Chatty was priced around $460,000.) Thanks to the thousands of new Villagers who arrive each year, The Villages was the fastest growing metro area over the past decade.

The Villages' bellicose politics has made it a subject of fascination (and horror) for many. But its portrayals as a MAGA circus miss the core of its appeal, especially among the tsunami of retiring baby boomers who are aiming to redefine aging, much as they reshaped every aspect of the culture.

Seniors don't move to The Villages for the politics. They come for golf and pickleball, softball and tennis and polo. They come for concerts and casino nights and Senior Games (think of them as a more mature Olympics). They come for Boozy Bingo at Lazy Mac's Tacos, karaoke night at City Fire, and line dancing taught by a DJ called Scooter.

Just ask the Democrats.

Judi Bessette is one of several members of The Villages Democratic Club who have gathered in the Tea Room of the Colony Cottage rec center to share the trials and tribulations of voting blue in this deep-red community.

She had her Biden flag vandalized during the campaign. Twice. The first flag lasted less than two weeks before it was torn and left hanging by a thread. She put up a new flag, only to have someone replace it with a Trump flag swiped from her neighbor's place.

It's not just conservative neighbors who make Democrats here uncomfortable. They grumble about the family-dominated enterprise that owns and controls so much of The Villages, which they refer to simply as The Developer.

Harold Gary Morse, who died in 2014, had been a big-time Republican donor with formidable political clout in the region. Democrats complain that he and his heirs long sought to cultivate a conservative climate here.

TV sets in the shops and hotels are typically turned to Fox News. Along with local programming, Fox News Radio plays in outdoor spaces. Democrats dismiss the community paper, The Villages Daily Sun, as a propaganda machine for The Developer, which owns it and other media properties. And during election season, say the Democrats, The Developer makes office space available for the Republicans but can't seem to find space for their team.

To keep the peace in their daily lives, people of all partisan persuasions learn to keep their political views to themselves in mixed company. "I run a book club," says Laura Goudreau, "and our No. 1 rule is: nothing political."

"If I were to not talk to any Republicans, then I wouldn't have many acquaintances," says Mike Faulk, the Democratic club's president, who notes that in his golf group of 16, he is the only Democrat.

Chris Stanley, the immediate past president of the Democratic club, says she gets asked why on earth a Democrat would want to live in The Villages all the time. Her answer: Because life here is amazing, and she loves it.

The enclave has been called Disney for retirees. The comparison is apt, not only because of the nonstop amusements. Its entire aesthetic is too studied and precious to feel like the real world. The three quaint town squares and main retail areas were developed around themes: Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing, and Brownwood Paddock. Streets and public areas are spotless and beautifully landscaped. Everywhere you look, there are golf carts.

But the parades and games and clubs, most definitely the political ones, also give people a sense of belonging and purpose, of still being able to make a difference. Whatever their ideological persuasion, residents are constantly reminded that civic engagement matters, that they matter.

Like at all retirement communities, the social life at The Villages tackles head-on the scourges of isolation, despair and loneliness that are eating away at so many Americans as the nation's social fabric frays. In a culture that can feel as though it is leaving seniors behind, The Villages is designed to bring people together. And despite the sometimes harrowing political warfare, the community largely succeeds in doing so.

People here feel responsible for one another. Marty Schneider--of Marty and Ray-Ray--is a long-standing member of the Band of Brothers, a group of mostly Vietnam-era vets founded over a decade ago to, as Schneider puts it, "give veterans who were having trouble somewhere to go."

People were really struggling, and some died by suicide, he recalls. What began as a small gathering on Tuesday afternoons at City Fire has morphed into a 501(c)(3) organization with several hundred members that puts together social outings and community events and holds weekly raffles and other fundraisers to support veterans and related causes.

When the weather permits, the Tuesday social features a drive-by from a member who tricked out a golf cart like a tank. With a nod to "the ladies" who have joined, Schneider says the group recently discussed whether to change the name to the Band of Brothers and Sisters. "So that's a possibility down the road."

The central problem is that this sense of belonging may flow as much from who is not a part of The Villages as who is. The populace here is 98 percent white, putting it increasingly out of touch with the broader nation.

The place has a time-warped quality, reminiscent of college or summer camp for people who no longer have to worry about what they're going to be when they grow up or what their political choices will bring. For Villagers, the future is less of a concern than living their best life. Right now.

Here, baby boomers still reign supreme, in a place that caters to some of their most self-absorbed, self-indulgent impulses. The culture, like the overwhelmingly conservative politics, can feel like a scrupulously maintained bulwark against the onslaught of time and change.

Early one evening, I settle in near the Sumter Landing bandstand to watch the Hooligans, a local favorite that plays Pink Floyd, the Clash, the Police, Rod Stewart. At one point, a trim, relatively young woman with short dark hair and a golf visor wanders over to ask if I'm the band's agent, noting that I look very official sitting there with my notebook.

After quizzing me about who I work for and what I'm working on, she introduces herself succinctly: "Brenda. Strong conservative and strong Christian." She and her husband are snowbirds visiting from Minnesota, spending their second winter in The Villages. They love it here.

Except ... Brenda has noticed a distinct lack of diversity, and she's not entirely sure if that's an OK thing. On the other hand, she adds, "it feels safe," because "anyone here who doesn't belong stands out."

And with that, she drifts back into the sea of seniors swaying as the band belts out Radiohead's "Creep": "What the hell am I doin' here? I don't belong here. ..."