Helping others is what brought them together





For James Kjorlaug and Krista Noechel, a Smurf-hued house cued big feelings.

They met during summer 2005 at the Bear Creek camp for Ozark Mission Project, a church camp that meets in various parts of the state, attended by youth members from several churches who are there to complete mission projects for people in need.

James and Krista met at the beginning of their camp, and though they weren't assigned to the same small group they worked together to paint a house toward the end of the week.

"I can't remember if it served some purpose in town or if it was somebody's home, I just remember that we were tasked with painting it an atrocious color of blue," says James, who was a rising high school senior from Paragould. "We ended up calling it the Smurf house."

Jokes about the paint color turned into an afternoon of conversation, followed by another, until the job was done. By the time they were done, they knew they wanted to stay in contact.

She thought he was kind of a geek -- intellectual and a little bit goofy -- and she enjoyed hearing his take on things.

"He was just silly and really, really funny but also smart," says Krista, who was about to start her junior year of high school in Cabot. "He's just kind of nerdy in that way."

James says it was Krista who brought out that side of him.

"That's some of her personality," he says. "I do tend to be kind of reserved, depending on the situation, but I didn't feel like I had to be reserved around her."

They kept in touch as James finished high school and went on to Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. Krista graduated and went on to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, checking in through social media, talking on the phone and even writing actual letters.

James switched majors -- from civil engineering to English literature -- partway through college.

"I had started to answer a call to ministry and started heading into the ministry process in the Methodist church," he says.

They kept in contact, their friendship ebbing and flowing.

"It wasn't like it was ever consistent," James says. "It was kind of in and out."

James had a girlfriend for a while, and he and Krista didn't talk much during that time. That brief interlude aside, they simply found reasons to touch base with each other at irregular intervals.

"I was gearing up to go on a long trip," says Krista, who contacted James before she left for Africa the summer before her senior year of college. "I just got in touch because we hadn't talked. He and his former girlfriend had broken up and we kind of reconnected then."

They went to a concert together in Memphis and got together for a couple more outings before she left.

"Once I got back that summer we really started talking a lot more," she says. "We actually started dating in both of our senior years of college, because he took a super senior year."

That was in late summer 2010, five full years after they met at camp.

There wasn't a conversation about their friendship changing -- just a natural evolution as it deepened into love.

"It was very much a reconnecting, and in-depth communication back and forth," James says.

During summer 2011, Krista was preparing to start graduate school and James was getting ready to leave for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

He proposed as they talked on the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Dallas.

"I almost dropped the ring off the balcony," he says.

He didn't have a plan for popping the question.

"I had tried to find some way to propose in Dallas but I wanted it to be a surprise, and the second I started to try and take her somewhere that was atypical of what we had talked about or planned for that day I knew it would give it away," he says.

They hadn't even discussed marriage before then, but an amazed Krista said yes right away.

They were married on May 25, 2013, in Anthony Chapel at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.

"The whole adventure of the evening -- dancing, getting to be goofy and having fun with friends and then starting this crazy journey together -- was great," James says.

Krista agrees.

"I remember walking down the aisle and crying because I was happy," she says. "We had our closest friends and our families there."

James is senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Rogers. Krista is a speech pathologist at the Sunshine School and Development Center.

They have two sons: Henry, 6, and Patrick, 3.

James and Krista have maintained in marriage many of the characteristics and situations that brought them together all those years ago.

"We met each other through the context of trying to help other people and trying to help improve the lives of other people," James says. "I think that aspect of Krista's personality -- that hasn't changed -- and in that space, in that place, where we met that care and concern for other people was really impactful."

The first time I met my future spouse:

She says: “I thought he was very nerdy.”

He says: “She was just someone I liked spending a lot of time with.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I went running on the treadmill that morning because that’s still a way I relieve stress and everything, but I fell and I broke a nail and skinned my knee. But the whole day was still great.”

He says: “We did a first look. But even though I had seen her beforehand, the doors opened and my heart kind of skipped a beat.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Definitely communicate.”

He says: “Communicate — even when you’re mad, even when you’re frustrated. If you continue to work through struggles and frustrations it makes a world of difference, rather than somebody who shuts down. If you stop talking to each other that’s just a big problem.”





James Kjorlaug and Krista Noechel were married on May 25, 2013. They met eight years earlier at an Ozark Mission Project camp, where they spent days painting a house “Smurf blue.” “We gravitated toward each other,” Krista says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





