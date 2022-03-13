Hogs await NCAA word after getting KO’d by Aggies

TAMPA, Fla. -- It was a tough Saturday for the University of Arkansas' two first-team All-SEC basketball players.

Senior guard JD Notae had a season-low five points. Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a season-high five turnovers.

That bad math for the No. 15 Razorbacks helped add up to Texas A&M's 82-64 victory in the SEC Tournament semifinals at Amalie Arena.

The Aggies (23-11) advanced to today's SEC Tournament championship game, while the Razorbacks (25-8) will wait to hear of their NCAA Tournament assignment.

"I just think [Notae] is the engine, and I think [Williams] is the most skilled guy taller than 6'2" in our league," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said. "Those two guys, you can't guard them with one guy.

"They have such a high IQ, and so most of our prep work was related to those two guys and how we were going to handle a lot of their actions."

The Aggies, playing for a third consecutive day, handed Arkansas just its third loss in the last 20 games and the most-lopsided of six defeats against an SEC opponent the season.

"Got totally outplayed, outreacted on loose balls," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Texas A&M outplayed us and deserved to win today."

The Razorbacks lost 81-68 at Mississippi State to open SEC play, but that was without Notae not playing because he was ill with covid-19.

Saturday marked the first time this season Notae scored fewer than 10 points. He came into the game averaging 18.9 points with a high of 31 in a road game at Texas A&M.

Notae, who drew three fouls in the first half and was limited to 27 minutes, hit 2 of 8 shots and 0 of 5 on three-pointers. He hit his only free-throw attempt.

"JD, obviously, the foul trouble was problematic," Musselman said. "It wasn't just offense. I can't remember JD's defense like that since we've been together. So it was both sides of the basketball to be honest with you."

The 6-10 Williams had 4 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. His first turnover came on a bad pass 12 seconds into the game.

It was an uncharacteristic play by the normally sure-handed Williams, who is known for his pinpoint passing and came into the game averaging 2.7 assists and 1.9 turnovers.

"We started the game off throwing the ball away," Musselman said. "That had nothing to do with their defense. We literally threw the ball 4 feet from a post-up play."

Arkansas never led as the Aggies jumped ahead 6-0 on three-point baskets by Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki.

Texas A&M hit 8 of 15 three-pointers, including 2 of 2 each by Radford and Hassan Diarra. The Aggies were 6 of 11 in the first half from beyond the arc to take a 36-24 lead.

Arkansas shot 3 of 18 on three-pointers with senior guard Stanley Umude 3 of 5.

"Today that was not what Arkansas has been over the two months," Musselman said. "We didn't guard the three-point line early in the game, technique-wise, the way that we're supposed to.

"That's not a percentage [53.3 for Texas A&M] that you can ever win with, especially with our lack of three-point shooting, because we know we're not a great three-point shooting team.

"We haven't been all season long. When we don't guard the three, this type of thing happens."

The Razorbacks closed within 47-44 on a three-pointer by Umude, but the Aggies pushed their lead back to 52-44 on a jumper by Hayden Hefner and three-pointer by Radford.

Umude hit three free throws to cut Arkansas' deficit to 52-47, but the Aggies responded with six consecutive points, including a three-pointer by Hefner, to push their lead to 58-47 with 9:07 left.

The Razorbacks didn't pull closer than eight points the rest of the game and trailed by as many as 23.

"Every time we punched, they countered," Musselman said. "You have to give them an immense amount of credit, but we also have to look and see how we didn't guard like we're capable of and didn't share the ball like we should be capable of."

Texas A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson had 20 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

"I would say basketball is a game of runs," Jackson said of the Aggies' ability to hold off the Razorbacks. "They went on their run. We went on our run."

Texas A&M started 15-2, lost eight consecutive games and now has won seven in a row.

"It's a testament to everything we've been through earlier in the season," Jackson said of how the Aggies have rallied. "Losing eight straight will teach you something.

"When things are not going our way, we know to stay calm. We know to stay collected. We know to stay together, and that helped us."

The Aggies beat Florida and SEC regular-season champion on Auburn on Thursday and Friday before knocking off the Razorbacks.

"Our only chance is to be an overachiever and overcomer," Buzz Williams said. "We have found ways to counter our deficiencies."

The Razorbacks came into Saturday's game after having a double bye into the quarterfinals and beating LSU 79-67.

But Arkansas looked out of sync from the start against the Aggies on offense and defense.

"I think they were just more together than us through the whole game," said Umude, who led the Razorbacks with 20 points. "We didn't have a lead.

"So they just did a good job of managing their lead, and we couldn't get over that hump."

Senior guard Au'Diese Toney had 18 points for the Razorbacks.

Diarra scored 12 points for the Aggies. Radford had 11 points and forward Henry Coleman had 10.

"We didn't play very well at all," Musselman said. "Not happy about it at all.

"Got a lot of things we got to work on and get better."