HR-happy Hogs win fifth in a row

Illinois-Chicago at No. 7 Arkansas

WHEN 12:30 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Illinois-Chicago 4-8; Arkansas 10-3

STARTING PITCHERS Illinois-Chicago RHP Chris Torres (0-1, 11.57 ERA); Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.60)

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Top web gems included foul pop catches by Arkansas SS Jalen Battles and 3B Cayden Wallace in the sixth inning while nearly falling, and Illinois-Chicago 2B Clay Conn’s toss with his glove to retire Brady Slavens, whose liner went off 1B James Harris. … Arkansas 1B Peyton Stovall used ingenuity for a second inning single, diving head first under the tag of Flames 1B James Harris, who fielded his slow roller up the line, then scrambling to the bag. … It was 36 degrees and sunny at first pitch Saturday. The projection for today is sunny and in the low 50s at first pitch. … Arkansas RHP Connor Noland, asked whether the black eye he was sporting for Friday’s start after a ground ball skipped under his glove and hit him in the eye the week before, shook it off, saying, “It’s only a scratch.”

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Illinois-Chicago, 12:30 p.m

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Grambling State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Grambling State, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cayden Wallace's sixth-inning grand slam highlighted a rampage of four home runs by the Arkansas baseball team and Michael Turner went 4 for 4 with a walk in a 10-1 rout of Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.

Chris Lanzilli opened the scoring in the third inning with a three-run home run, his first as a Razorback, and Brady Slavens and Turner added solo shots for the No. 7 University of Arkansas (10-3) before an announced crowd of 10,221 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks won their season-best fifth consecutive game and dropped the Flames to 4-8. The teams, which played a doubleheader Thursday to dodge Friday's snow storm, are scheduled to wrap their four-game set today at 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn opened his postgame remarks by thanking head grounds keeper Zachary Stevens and his crew, plus a selection of players and team personnel, who helped clear 4 inches of snow off the playing surface to get the field ready.

The Razorbacks hit two home runs each in the third and sixth innings, with Slavens' third of the season following Lanzilli's and Turner's coming two batters after Wallace's slam.

"Solo homers aren't going to beat you too many times," Van Horn said. "But those three-run homers and obviously Wallace hit a grand slam ... when you can score seven runs on two swings, it's tough to overcome that."

Turner bumped his batting average to a team-leading .419 and his on-base plus slugging to 1.230 with the second four-hit day for a Razorback this season. Turner had singles in the first, fifth and eighth innings, walked in the third and hit his third home run of the season in the sixth inning off Peter Newton.

"I'm locked in right now and seeing the ball well, and like I said before, [hitting coach Nate] Thompson is giving us scouting reports that I haven't seen the last four years," Turner said. "I'm trying to take advantage of that and having an idea of what guys are going to throw me. It's a big help, for sure."

Turner had four four-hit games at Kent State in 2019.

Wallace hit the second grand slam of his career, adding to a shot last May 11 against Arkansas State. It was the first grand slam for a Razorback since Cullen Smith's in a 21-2 win over North Carolina State during the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional last June 11.

Peyton Stovall led off the Arkansas sixth with an infield single, followed by Max Soliz's flare single to center field. Nine-hole hitter Zack Gregory was asked to bunt and he placed it so well down the third-base line that Newton, racing off the mound, could not make a play on it.

"He laid down a perfect bunt," Van Horn said. "He couldn't have rolled it any better."

That loaded the bases for Wallace, who is 6 for 13 (.462) with 2 home runs, a walk and 5 runs since moving to the leadoff spot to open the series. He deposited the third pitch he saw from Newton 401 feet away over the wall in left-center field for a no-doubt home run.

"It was a 2-0 fastball and I was just trying to drive the ball, get it in the air because bases loaded, nobody out, I just got enough of it, I guess," Wallace said.

"He got exactly what he wanted and he hammered it," Van Horn said. "He knew it right when he hit it. We felt like we had the game in control there."

Lanzilli's shot for a 3-0 lead came with two outs in the third against Cristian Lopez (1-1) after Wallace reached on a throwing error by Flames third baseman Breck Nowik and Turner drew a walk.

"He's been swinging the bat since the beginning of the season," Van Horn said. "He's probably one of the guys in the lineup that's been pretty consistent. You kind of know what you're going to get every time up there. He's going to compete and fight you."

Arkansas pitchers Hagen Smith (3-1), Zebulon Vermillion, Elijah Trust and Evan Gray combined to strike out 15.

Smith, freshman left-hander, worked 6 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits and 3 walks and striking out 8 while throwing a team-high 100 pitches.

Smith's 100th and final pitch was a bouncer to the right side by Bryan Rosario fielded at first base by Stovall, who tossed to Smith covering the bag. Rosario was initially called safe by first-base umpire Rick Allen, who gave a "foot off the bag" signal. But a replay review showed Smith actually contacted the base.

Smith walked a batter with two outs and the bases empty in each of the first three innings and worked around having two runners on in the third and fourth.

The only damage came on second baseman Clay Conn's fifth-inning home run, his first of the season, which pulled the Flames within 4-1.

"First couple innings he got the first hitter out, second hitter out, walks the third hitter," Van Horn said. "It's the difference between going maybe eight innings, and instead you only get six or five or seven. Those are some of the things that have got to be fixed.

"But I thought he threw the ball really well. His breaking ball was actually better the last couple of innings. He used it more. But the fastball was lively, especially early."

Arkansas had 13 hits and pushed its team batting average to .269, up 56 percentage points since the Razorback returned from the Round Rock Classic with a .213 average seven games ago.

"I think keeping the ball in the zone and not chasing is helping us a lot right now and taking our free walks when we get them," Turner said.

"I think we're trying to do the little things, not worrying about putting the ball over the fence every time," Wallace said. "We're just trying to take our walks and get hit by pitches and bunt. I just think we're really focused on the little things and I think as a whole we're swinging it well."