Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

I-30 work will close exit in Benton

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:23 a.m.

An exit ramp on westbound Interstate 30 in Benton will be closed and require a detour to accommodate repairs beginning tonight, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the exit ramp at Congo Road from 8 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, to allow the repair of the outside lane of I-30 near the exit ramp.

Drivers can access Congo Road from the Alcoa Road exit and the I-30 frontage road, the department said. Message boards will alert drivers before the closure.

Print Headline: Benton exit ramp to close for repairs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT