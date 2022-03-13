Thomas Stalf, former chief executive officer of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, has agreed to repay $400,000 to the Ohio facility after audits found that he received the funds inappropriately.

William Trokey, 76, was awarded $20 million by a St. Louis jury after alleging in a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. that his exposure to asbestos while working on Ford brakes as a gas station mechanic in the 1960s led to him being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of cancer.

Ammon Bundy, a far-right activist who’s running for governor in Idaho, was arrested after trespassing at a hospital, authorities said, with Bundy claiming that his friend’s grandson “was medically kidnapped because a medical practitioner called [child protective services] for a missed doctor appointment.”

William Hubbard of Fitchburg, Mass., said he flew to Poland and crossed the border into Ukraine on foot to help his daughter and 8-month-old grandson escape because “that’s what dads do.”

Harvey Marcelin, an 83-year-old who was previously convicted for two killings, was arrested in New York City on a charge of concealing a human corpse after being seen on surveillance video abandoning a bag that was later found to contain a woman’s torso, authorities said.

Capt. Seth Miller of the U.S. Navy compared the late Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, to the guided-missile destroyer named in his honor that’s expected to hit the water by year’s end, saying it’s “steadfast, strong and built to fight in order to uphold America’s ideals.”

Danielle Outlaw, the police commissioner in Philadelphia, said her officers “will not rest until we bring justice to those who seek to cause harm,” as the city has surpassed 100 homicides in 2022.



