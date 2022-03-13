Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 03-13-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• YNOT CHARLIES PREMIUM, 815 University Drive, #B. Date of opening inspection March 3. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• GRIDER FIELD RESTAURANT, 709 Hanger Row. Date of inspection March 10. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Gave owner guidelines.

• NINA'S LITTLE ANGELS, 2205 W. 34th Ave. Date of inspection March 10. No procedures observed for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to the owner during inspection for responding to such events.

SUPER 1 FOODS, deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection Feb. 15. Chicken and ribs (46 degrees F) in food bulk case and chicken (46 degrees F) and banana peppers (43 degrees F) on salad bar are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection March 9. Chicken (49 degrees F) and ribs (50 degrees F) in the food bulk case are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• BEST WESTERN PRES HOTEL, U.S. 65 and Market St. Date of inspection Feb. 15. Hand washing sink was blocked. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing.Observed improperly thawing method. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Thawing was correctly during time of inspection.

• BEST WESTERN PRES HOTEL, U.S. 65 and Market St. Date of follow-up inspection March 1. All violations were corrected during time of follow-up inspection.

• MAIN STREET FOOD MART, 1620 Main St. Date of inspection Feb. 22. Establishment did not have a procedure for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to the establishment for responding to such events during inspection. No paper towels available at the hand washing sinks. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Three compartment sink is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned. No hot water available at hand washing sinks. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Restroom door does not have a self closure. Restroom should be provided with a self-closing door.

• MAIN STREET FOOD MART, 1620 Main St. Date of follow-up inspection March 1. Three compartment sink is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned. No hot water available at hand washing sinks. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Restroom door does not have a self closure. Restroom should be provided with a self-closing door.

• SAM'S SOUTHERN EATERY, 1704 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection March 10. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Gave owner guidelines. Did not see thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible. Keep ice scoop in ice machine with handle up or in a clean container. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Top of hushpuppy warmer soiled. Keep equipment clean to sight and touch. Light in walk in cooler not working properly. Repair. Observation: USA Food Program shows, "business has expired license." Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.