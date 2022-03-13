Lag seen in kids’ routine shots

Fewer Arkansas kids have been getting routine vaccinations during the covid-19 pandemic, but numbers are on the rebound, according to state and local health officials.

Dips in herd immunity -- when the largest part of the population of an area is immune to a specific disease -- could open the door for other diseases such as measles and mumps, according to Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville's public health officer.

In 2020, Arkansans under the age of 19 received 15% fewer doses, or 187,921 doses, of all immunizations compared with 2019, according to data compiled from the Arkansas Department of Health. In 2021, the number of doses of all vaccines -- except the covid-19 immunization -- was down by almost 18%, or 223,924 doses, compared with 2019, the data shows.

During the early months of the pandemic, immunization numbers fell sharply, then began to slowly recover, according to Dr. Joel Tumlison, Department of Health medical director for child and adolescent health. Many clinics shut down temporarily for routine care during that time, and parents were scared to take kids to medical facilities for vaccinations, he said.

In March, April and May 2020, the number of vaccine doses administered to Arkansas children declined by 27%, from 229,249 doses in 2019 to 167,530 doses in 2020, according to data compiled from the Department of Health. During the same three-month period in 2021, there were 222,827 doses given, down less than 3% from the 2019 figure.

The good news is that vaccination numbers began to improve in the latter half of 2020, and local health units and pediatricians did a good job of contacting patients and getting them caught up, Tumlison said.

"Routine vaccine numbers are improving," Tumlison said. "We are not completely caught up where we need to be, but it's not the problem it was at the beginning of the pandemic."

August is a big month for vaccinations as parents get their children and college students caught up on required immunizations before the school year begins, he said. Compared to August 2019, the number of vaccine doses administered was down 23% in August 2020 and 19% in August 2021, according to data compiled from the Department of Health.

Vaccination numbers are also usually high in October as flu vaccines are administered to children across the state, Tumlison said. October 2020 saw a 25.5% reduction in vaccination numbers compared to the previous year, and October 2021 saw a 41% decline in comparison to 2019, data shows.

School-based flu vaccination clinics didn't happen or had to take a different form because of the covid-19 precautions in schools, Tumlison said. Most flu vaccine efforts were at local health units or in parking lots, he said.

"Unfortunately, there were a significantly lower number of flu vaccine doses in Arkansas in the current flu season, than in years past," Tumlison said.

Deborah Keith, health services coordinator for Bentonville School District, said she hasn't seen a reduction in the number of students who are up to date on their vaccinations during the pandemic or an increase in the number of parents who have to be reminded their children need immunizations. Early in the pandemic, when students were attending school virtually, nurses still called parents to remind them when kids were due for immunizations, she said.

Nurses send a notification with report cards in May if a child needs a vaccination for the upcoming year, she said. Parents of students still missing vaccines in the fall are notified again, she said. If students aren't up to date by Oct. 1, they are pulled out of class and won't be allowed to return to school until they are current on their vaccinations, she said.

School nurses have faced the challenge of covid-19 contact tracing during the pandemic, but both nurses and school administrators take vaccine laws seriously and have still made it a priority to ensure students were up to date on routine vaccines, she said.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Sharkey, a practicing pediatrician, said missed checkups, vaccine fatigue and misinformation are likely behind the decline in routine vaccinations.

She said fewer children visited the doctor for well child visits in 2020, while others opted for virtual visits. When children did visit the doctor, they were more likely to be sick or running a fever, making them ineligible for vaccines, she said.

"Those missed appointments were missed opportunities," she said.

Parents of older kids also likely experienced vaccine fatigue as they brought them in for the first and second dose of the covid-19 vaccine, Sharkey said. Many kids went to a vaccine clinic or pharmacy for their covid-19 vaccine, where they wouldn't have been reminded to take their other vaccines, she said.

Sharkey said she can relate to the urge to put off routine vaccines during the pandemic. Early on, Sharkey didn't get her shingles vaccine when it was due because she didn't want to have a fever and worry it was covid-19. She caught shingles last summer and came to regret her decision, she said.

"It happens to all of us," she said. "All of us are guilty of putting off routine vaccines. We need to get back on track and caught up."

Sharkey is also concerned some of the misinformation and hesitancy around the covid-19 vaccine has spilled over to other routine vaccines, she said.

In Benton County, 55.5% of the eligible population over the age of 5 is fully vaccinated for covid-19, while 56.8% of the population in Washington County is fully vaccinated for the virus, according to the Department of Health. About 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated for covid-19 to prevent its spread, Sharkey said.

People who are fully educated about their health, have health insurance and a relationship with a primary care doctor they trust are less likely to get sucked into misinformation, she said.

Tumlison said people who are hesitant toward the covid-19 vaccine may be becoming more hesitant toward other vaccines, although he hasn't seen any proof of that.

"That is a potential thing we need to watch out for, but nothing we have seen for sure," he said.

Many people are hesitant to get the covid-19 vaccine because it is new, but other vaccines have been around for years, Tumlison said.

POSSIBLE EFFECTS

Tumlison said a decrease in vaccination rates could cause outbreaks of diseases that health care providers haven't had to deal with in a while because of widespread vaccination.

Each individual virus and bacteria has a different threshold of vaccination rates in the population that prevent spread, so it's unlikely that every single disease would pop up, he said.

"The difficult thing is we are only afraid of the things we've seen," Tumlison said. "Most physicians in Arkansas have never seen a case of measles, and the population doesn't have any memory of those illnesses, so they are not scared. The urgency to make sure you are up to date isn't there."

The focus that many primary care physicians and clinics have had on getting people back in for regularly scheduled vaccines will need to continue into the future to make sure the number of vaccinations return to what they were in the past if not better, he said.