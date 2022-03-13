Lanzilli walks off UIC with home run in the 9th

FAYETTEVILLE — Chris Lanzilli hit a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give seventh-ranked Arkansas a 10-8 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Lanzilli’s blast went over the wall near the 375-foot marker in left-center field. It was the final blow in a back-and-forth battle that saw the Razorbacks take the lead in the eighth inning on a Cayden Wallace grand slam before the Flames tied the game in the top of the ninth on a throwing error and a one-out single by Breck Nowik.

Both UIC runs in the ninth were against Arkansas freshman Brady Tygart. Reliever Mark Adamiak stranded two Flames in scoring position when Garrett McCarthy flied out.

Michael Turner led off the bottom of the ninth with a stand-up double against UIC right hander Tanner Shears. Lanzilli fell behind Shears 1-2, but fouled off a pitch before driving home the winning runs.

Wallace’s two-out grand slam in the eighth put the Razorbacks ahead 8-6. It was his second grand slam in two games and third home run of the four-game series against the Flames.

Wallace finished Sunday’s game with 6 RBI as Arkansas (11-3) completed its first sweep of the season.

The Razorbacks won despite allowing six runs during a sloppy fourth inning. The Flames had just one hit in the inning, which saw Arkansas go from a 2-0 lead to a 6-2 deficit.

Arkansas pitchers Jaxon Wiggins and Kole Ramage combined to walk five batters, hit a batter and throw a wild pitch in the inning, and first baseman Peyton Stovall also committed an error that did not contribute to a run.

All six runs were earned by UIC (4-9).

Wiggins walked three of the first four batters in the fourth inning, and threw a wild pitch that allowed Cole Conn to score UIC’s first run. The Flames tied the game when Cory Moore bunted to Wiggins, who was just late with a flip to the catcher Turner on a play at the plate.

Ramage inherited the bases loaded with one out after Wiggins hit Sean Dee with a pitch. Ramage struck out Clay Conn, but walked Rayth Petersen with two outs to put UIC on top, 3-2. Rosario followed with a three-run double to give the Flames a 6-2 lead.

It was the second six-run inning allowed by Arkansas pitching this season. The Razorbacks also gave up six runs in the sixth inning of a 7-3 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on March 4.

Arkansas cut the deficit to 6-4 in the seventh. Braydon Webb walked to lead off the inning and advanced to third base on a Gregory single. Webb and Gregory scored on sacrifice flies by Wallace and Turner.

The Razorbacks led 2-0 in the third inning when Gregory and Robert Moore each recorded bunt singles. Webb reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored on a Wallace groundout. Moore’s bunt scored Gregory from third base.

UIC right hander Chris Torres pitched 6 1/3 innings in his first career start. Torres allowed 3 earned runs, 8 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 4.

Wiggins took a no-decision in 3 1/3 innings. Wiggins allowed 5 runs on just 1 hit, walked 4, hit 2 batters and struck out 5.