Not so inexplicable

Mike Masterson shared another one of his "nods" on March 6. While not as fantastical as the story of the disappearing country store with one light bulb and one gas pump (a must-read) he called a GodNod, this was just an angel nod. The story:

Jeanetta used her cell phone to redeem a coupon at a pharmacy in Branson. In the car, no phone. Back in the store, no phone. The Mastersons travel to another location. Friend advises them to call police and maybe they can track the phone and look at store surveillance. Police agree to meet at store. Officer arrives with Jeanetta's phone which officer happened to spot in the street two blocks away. The Mastersons had an "Angel nod." Mike's logical explanation was a thief grabbed the phone off the counter then decided to throw it away two blocks from the store.

My explanation: While no need to review video since phone is restored, I think the video would have shown Jeanetta leaving with the phone, laying it on top of the car and then driving away. When they returned to the store, no phone on top of the car.

Once I left my checkbook on top of my truck. My wife left her bag on top of her car. We both drove away. Could happen to anyone. My wife had a "friend nod" from the meat market and her bag returned. Not me.

Always open the door for a lady. You might even spot a phone on top.

One thing I did learn. I didn't know people still went to Branson!

L.N. FERGUSON

Witcherville

Make it all in America

This inflation is a gigantic headache, whether it's groceries, gasoline or other goods. Why can't we use our own natural resources? Why do we have to buy foreign oil? They could drill for it right here in America.

What has happened to "made in the USA"? Our dry goods are made in China. We could make our own clothing here in America. Besides, it would fit better. Many times I can't button my top button to wear a necktie. Our goods are far better made here.

When I was a small child, I had a plastic police detective badge, and on the back it said made in Hong Kong. You get what you pay for. Let's make our goods once again in America. After all, that's quality.

DONALD PUTMAN

El Dorado

Should be ashamed

John Boozman should be ashamed for perpetuating the "illegal aliens are criminals" lie. His current ad is racist and offensive on so many levels. There should be a more positive way to announce his support for Donald Trump and to ensure Trump's endorsement.

CATHERINE BAIRD

Springdale

Paying more at pump

Joe Biden said Russia is the reason for our higher gas prices. Lord, help us all.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Just more of the same

Re Sarah Sanders' new commercial: Her daughter is watching TV and yells to her mother, "Mommy, the boys are watching CNN!" Sarah comes running in the room and says "Oh, absolutely not," and changes the channel.

Now ... is that not indoctrination, or what?

PAMELA SHELTON

Cabot