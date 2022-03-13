LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Fraternal Order of Police endorses Landers for mayor | New city spokesman’s salary $80K

Police group backs

Landers for mayor

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17, has endorsed businessman Steve Landers for mayor, roughly eight months ahead of the general election.

"This current administration has misled the citizens of Little Rock regarding critical issues that affect the safety of this city. ... Becoming concerned with violent crime, and crime in general, during an election year is too little, too late," the police union wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

The statement did not name Mayor Frank Scott Jr., whose appointed Police Chief Keith Humphrey the union has criticized.

In addition to Landers, Scott faces two other announced challengers in the Nov. 8 contest. If no candidate receives at least 40% of the vote, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will occur the following month.

City spokesman's

salary at $80,000

Aaron Sadler, the newly hired director of communications and spokesman for the office of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., has accepted a job offer that includes an $80,000 salary, $200 monthly car allowance and $3,500 reimbursement for moving expenses, according to city spokesman Spencer Watson.

Sadler will begin work March 28, the city announced on Wednesday. He replaces Stephanie Jackson, who stepped down in early January.