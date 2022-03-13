Local notes: OLLI classes, riparian workshop and more

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. Recent winter weather caused hundreds of donations to be lost. The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of O Negative and A Negative blood, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the storm. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Harrison area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

• Harrison Community Blood Drive noon-6 p.m. March 22, First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 915 Maple St. in Harrison.

Successful donors will receive a quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Watershed

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is set to hold an in-person Riparian Workshop and Volunteer Planting Event from 10 until 11:45 a.m. March 19 at the Clifty Fire Department. Free lunch will be provided for workshop participants. A hands-on planting event is planned from noon until 2:30 p.m. at a nearby stream restoration site. This event is free and family friendly.

The morning session will feature speakers Sean Saunders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Stream Team, and the Alliance's Forest and Stream Resource Specialist, Daniel Hagood. Participants will learn about stream stabilization techniques and how to establish and increase the health of their vegetation along streams and rivers to prevent land loss and slow down erosion. After lunch (provided by the Alliance) Shonda Garrison with Moonlit Heights Native Plants, and Josh Duzan with Natural State Streams will speak on the recent Clifty Creek stabilization project on-site. Participants will then have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in planting native trees, shrubs and grasses in riparian areas along the creek. Tools and instructional training will be provided.

This workshop and project installation is part of a grant awarded by the Reservoir Fisheries Habitat Partnership, in partnership with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, to stabilize Clifty Creek and reduce sediment loads to Beaver Lake, improve shoreline habitat and fish habitat in Beaver Lake. Supporting partners include Arkansas Game and Fish Stream Team, Bass Pro Outdoor Fund, Beaver Water District, and the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Washington County Cooperative Extension Service.

Information: (479) 750-8007or daniel@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Shiloh Museum

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale has announced two new staff members, Jessica Lyons and Kyle Palmer.

Lyons, who was hired as development manager, will help with the museum's membership and fundraising while Palmer, hstoric preservation manager, will oversee the care of the historic buildings.

Lyons grew up in Clinton and graduated from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville with a sociology degree. After graduation, she moved to Little Rock where she worked at Camp Aldersgate and the Girl Scouts, serving as a membership specialist and, later, volunteer specialist.

Palmer became interested in history and genealogy while growing up in southeast Idaho. He earned his undergraduate degree in history from Idaho State University and master's degree in local and community history from Wichita State University in Kansas. He spent many years working in the service industry before transitioning to the preservation field.

Information: (479) 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifetime Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the upcoming week:

• March 14: Cut the Cord! Tips for Watching Internet TV and Movies -- Get tips on how to stream content from the internet. The basics of equipment and devices will be discussed. Drake Airfield, 2-3:30 p.m. $19 members and nonmembers.

• March 15: Architectural Anthropology in the Ozarks -- Visit the Ozark Natural Science Center to explore the shelters of Bear Hollow and hike two miles of trails. Ozark Natural Science Center, Huntsville, 2-5 p.m. Members drive yourself $35; members take OLLI bus $50; nonmembers drive yourself $49; nonmembers take OLLI bus $64

• March 16: Hamilton in History: Examining the Icon -- Delve into the life and memory of Alexander Hamilton through archives and exhibits. Butterfield Trail Village. 10 a.m.-noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Alice Munro, Nobel Prize Winner II -- This is the second in a series of courses on Alice Munro, Mount Sequoyah, 1-3 p.m. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• March 18: Watercolor Tulips -- No experience needed. Create three to five watercolor notecards worthy of sending to friends or family. Beth Woessner Studio, Tontitown. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $69 members, $84 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545.

