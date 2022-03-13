I don't know much about gambling. I do know about degenerates.

A friend, the son of an AFL wide receiver, was driven into hiding by his baseball betting habit back in the early 1980s, before anyone suspected that Pete Rose might have a little riding on the Reds money line. I remember a conversation I had with that friend just before he disappeared.

He was sweating through his silk shirt, just like in a James Caan movie. He owed money he didn't have to people who didn't love him even a little bit. He had disappointed all the people who did love him a little bit. He was supposed to go somewhere and give a man an envelope. All he could think to do was go somewhere else.

My friend was smart enough to know betting on baseball is dumb. Over the course of a 162-game season, maybe you can predict some things with a degree of confidence. But when two No. 3 starters hook up in early June, there's no sense in trying to guess a winner.

A couple of decades later, a writer friend explained some things. A real gambler, he said, doesn't care about the winning or the losing. A real gambler cares about the action, the endorphins purring through the bloodstream during the pursuit. It's the ride, not the destination. Winning is not the goal.

He told me he used to go to Las Vegas with $50,000 in a suitcase. (He was a successful writer, but that was more than he could afford to lose.) He'd play blackjack until that money was gone. Even if he got $200,000 or $400,000 up, he wouldn't be tempted to take his winnings and walk away. It only felt right for him to leave that casino completely bust.

He didn't do it any more, he said. But it had happened more than once.

Not everyone who gambles is a degenerate. Most of us are just stupid. Because we understand that the odds are against us, and that we're probably throwing our money away on a couple of minutes or hours of heady anticipation. We are entertaining ourselves, enhancing our enjoyment of a game we've just put a little something on. As a society, we've come around to the idea that gambling isn't evil; it's just another thing that people do or don't do.

You can call it a tax on wishfulness, or a harmless diversion, or whatever suits your politics, but it's just another way the corporations have of parting fools from their money. You don't like it, don't do it. There is an innate human drive for self-extinction that battles with our instinct for self-preservation, but Jesus told us the poor would always be with us and the world is full of heartbreak.

We can gamble on our phones now in other places around the country. You can use the mobile app OaklawnAnywhere.com to bet on horse races all over the world, and Southland Casino Racing has opened an online sportsbook on its website, accepting bets from PC and Mac Web browsers. Saracen Casino has a mobile app in the works.

I'm interested in seeing if our legislators will attempt to protect our local institutions by keeping the big boys like FanDuel, DraftKings and WynnBET out of the state. But for the consumer, it won't much matter; pretty soon we'll be able to legally place bets on NFL football and Israeli Premier League basketball.

It's going to be really easy to gamble. Which is great, because being stupid can be fun. So long as you don't become a degenerate.

You probably heard about this football player, Calvin Ridley, who's been suspended for next season by the NFL because while he was out of action last year on the non-football injury list (reportedly because he was dealing with mental health issues) he made a few bets on his team, the Atlanta Falcons, to win.

In the scheme of things, Ridley, who was being paid $11 million a year, didn't bet a significant sum on his team; he says he lost about $1,500. We might deduce that he honestly didn't think he was doing anything wrong. He wasn't placing bets with sketchy people who didn't love him even a little bit, but over an app he'd downloaded to his phone.

He gave that app his real name, banking information and Social Security number.

It was stupid, but we can understand the NFL's reactions. Even though the NFL partnered with the betting apps, it's still important that its players not bet on their own games. If the integrity of the games' results ever comes into serious question, some people might stop watching the NFL.

It would lose money. It's not in it for that.

Ridley is out $11 million for next season, which is a pretty big hit. I'd have suspended him for the season, then allowed him to appeal after a game or two. But it's not my league, and I have a forgiving nature. Absent any further malfeasance or misadventure, someone will pay Ridley to play football in 2023.

One of the few rules you have to follow as a highly paid professional athlete in a team sport in this country is the no-betting-on-games rule. Like a lot of rules, it's really an IQ test more than anything else. If Ridley had felt compelled to bet on his team, he could have done it the old-school way with sketchy people who didn't love him even a little bit.

The Disneyfication of the gambling industry is a good thing; while Disney's lawyers can be tough and humorless, they don't typically bury people in end zones or cause them to run off to the Dominican Republic.

The gambling apps get their money up front, so they don't have to threaten to ding your credit or ask you to do a favor for them. They'll even divert a little of their profits to programs designed to help the inevitable degenerates they will manufacture as a by-product of their industry.

Everybody wins.

Well, not really. Most people will lose. Some will lose a lot. That's the nature of the game. And life itself.

